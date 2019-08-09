Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba: The 32nd match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be played between U Mumba and Bengal Warriors today at 7:30 PM at the Patliputra Sports Complex located in Patna.

In the match 32 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019, Bengal Warriors will battle it out with U Mumba at the Patliputra sports complex. Bengal Warriors entered the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 with a tremendous raiding team led by their star raider Maninder Singh. Maninder was always supported by Nabibakhsh and K Prapanjan. As per U Mumba is considered, Abhishek Singh has been their main raider and he started his tenure with a Super 10 in the very first match. The matter of worry for U Mumba is that in the first three matches Abhishek had an average of 7.3 raid points per match and after that in the last three matches, his average raid score is 4.3 raid points per match.

The current season of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 2019 started on July 20, 2019 and it will conclude on July 20, 2019. The season consists of 12 teams including Bengaluru Bulls, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Haryana Steelers, UP Yoddha, U Mumba, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortune Giants, Puneri Paltan, Patna Pirates, Bengal Warriors.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba start?

The 32nd match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 between U Mumba and Bengal Warriors at 7:30 PM.

Where will be the match played?

The match between U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors will be played at the Patliputra sports complex situated in Patna.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warrior vs U Mumba on TV?

All the viewers will be able to watch the U Mumba and Bengal Warriors match on their televisions on Star sports 1 band Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warrior vs U Mumba on Live Streaming?

All the viewers will be able to watch the U Mumba and Bengal Warriors match on their televisions on Hotstar.

