In match 32 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Bengal Warriors are all set to take on U Mumbai at Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna on Friday. With a brilliant raiding unit led by their star raider Maninder Singh, Bengal Warriors raid unit is not a one-man show in Pro Kabaddi 2019 as it is supported by players like K Prapanjan and Mohammad Nabibakhsh.

On the other hand, Abhishek has been the lead raider for the U Mumba in Pro Kabaddi 2019 as he started his journey this year with super 10 in the first match, although not been able to keep up with his form in the next few matches. Abhishek Singh in the first three matches of U Mumba averaged 7.3 raid points per match whereas in the last three matches he has averaged only 4.3 raid points.

The battle to watch: Sandeep Narwal vs Maninder Singh

U Mumbai’s Sandeep Narwal has troubled Bengal Warriors Maninder Singh several times in the past. Record says Mannder Singh has been tackled by Sandeep Narwal seven times, in which 6 times Narwal’s tackle was successful.

Predicted XI for U Mumbai

Fazel Atrachali(c)

Rohit Baliyan

Harsh Vardhan

Surender Singh

Navneet

Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre

Sandeep Narwal

Predicted XI for Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh (C)

Rinku Narwal

Mohammad Nabibakhsh

K.Prapanjan

Baldev Singh

Naveen Narwal

Jeeva Kumar

