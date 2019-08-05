Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Delhi Dabang vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match preview: Today's match is going to be a breathtaking one as on one side, Delhi Dabang will enter the arena to regain their winning momentum and on the other side Jaipur Pink Panther will enter the arena to maintain their winning streak.

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Delhi Dabang vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match preview: In the 27th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 edition, Jaipur Pink Panther will enter the Arena to continue their winning streak when they are going to take on Dabang Delhi at the Patliputra Sports Complex situated in Patna. The Pink Panthers entered the game with a strategy of minimising the number of failed raids which helped them in maintaining their winning streak in the mega showdown. While Dabang Delhi depended on their star defenders Joginder Narwal and Saeid Ghaffari to score the tackle points in the crucial stages of a match. Delhi has an average tackle score of 8.5 points per match which is the second minimal amidst all the teams participating in the league and a large portion of these tackle points solely comes from the captain of Dabang Delhi, Joginder Narwal who has proved himself as the most trustworthy and consistent performer of the team. Saeid Ghaffari has too performed tremendously since he replaced Anil Kumar in the left cover position.

Dabang Delhi is going to try their best to get the winning momentum back on their side. They fell short with a very low score in the previous match to bag victory. Naveen Kumar has proved himself to be the star raider of Dabang Delhi as he was topping the table with most raid points till he was replaced by Pawan Sherawat. Chandran Ranjit has also performed very well in the game as he performed a super tackle in his last game. In terms of defence, Joginder Narwal has played a very crucial and important role in turning the team in a well-organised and solid unit. The efforts of Saeid Ghaffari, Vishal Mane and Ravinder Pahal have also contributed to making Dabang Delhi a strong team.

As per Jaipur Pink Panthers are considered, it is the only team which has not tasted defeat in the tournament so far. With a number of high performing and talented players in the team, Jaipur Pink Panthers will be looking for marking their fifth victory in the Pro Kabaddi League 2019. As far as the raiding of the team is concerned, Deepak Hooda is going to deliver a breathtaking performance in today’s game along with Deepak Narwal and Ajinkya Pawar. The defence of the team will be backed by Amit Hooda and Sandeep Dhull.

