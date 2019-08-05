Gujarat Fortunegiants is ready to take on Puneri Paltan in match 28 of Pro Kabaddi 2019 on Monday at Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna. Gujarat Fortunegiants will be desperate to get a win while Surjeet Singh led Puneri Paltan will eye to continue their winning streak.

Although the experienced Sachin Tanwar has failed to impress with his performance this season. Tanwar has scored 16 raid points but couldn’t register a Super 10 for the season. In the last match, Sachin couldn’t manage to score any raid points as he attempted five raids and tackled three times by the opposition defenders.

On the other hand, Puneri Paltan didn’t have a perfect start in the Pro Kabaddi 2019 as they lost the first three matches. They have been defeated in all matches by the huge margin which is more than or equal to 10. In the last match, their performance improved and their defense looked solid. Puneri Paltan scored 17 tackle points out of 26 tackles and it was the first time in PKL 2019 when Pune had successful tackles than unsuccessful tackles.

Puneri Paltan has never beat Gujarat Fortunegiants in Pro Kabaddi League history as they lost all the six matches.

Gujarat Fortune Giants starting 7s: Sunil Kumar(C), Parvesh Bhainswal, Sachin Tanwar, Rohit Gulia, Ankit, Sumit and More GB

Puneri Paltan starting 7s: Surjeet Singh(C), Girish Maruti Ernak, Amit Kumar, Manjeet, Pawan Kumar Kadian, Sanket Sawant and Shubham Shinde.

