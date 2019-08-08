Telugu Titans are all set to take on Bengaluru Bulls at Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna on Thursday. The match will start at 7 pm (IST).

In Match 31 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Telegu Titans will aim to make their comeback in the tournament as they are going to take on the defending champions, Bengaluru Bulls, at Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna on Thursday. Talking about Telegu Titans, in the initial three matches, below par average performance of their lead defenders, Abozar and Vishal made it worse for them as they tackled 23 times per match but they seemed to have learnt to form their mistakes in last matches and tackled only in the right opportunity.

On the other hand, with the help of Pawan Sawant’s brilliant form, Bengaluru Bulls will start the match full of confidence as Sawant proved the way he can turn a game single-handedly.

When Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengaluru Bulls vs Telegu Titans match will start?

The Bengaluru Bulls vs Telegu Titans match will be played on Thursday, August 8, 2019. The match will start at 7.30pm IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengaluru Bulls vs Telegu Titans?

The Bengaluru Bulls vs Telegu Titans match will be aired on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports HD.

Where to watch the live streaming of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengaluru Bulls vs Telegu Titans match?

The live streaming of the Bengaluru Bulls vs Telegu Titans will be available on Hotstar.

