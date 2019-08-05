Jaipur Pink Panthers is all set to face Dabang Delhi in match 27 of Pro Kabaddi 2019 at Pataliputra Sports Complex, Patna. Here are the details about the timing, live telecast and live streaming of the match.

In match 27 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on Dabang Delhi at Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna. Jaipur will try to minimize the number of their failed raids that helped them to maintain the winning streak in the tournament. On the other hand, Delhi, who has experienced defenders like Joginder Narwal and Saeid Ghaffari will look to score crucial tackle points. Delhi has an average of 8.5 tackle points per match which is the 2nd lowest among all teams in the tournament. In PKL 2019, Delhi captain Joginder Narwal has been the most consistent performer for them. Saeid Ghaffari has also been good in the left cover position since he has been replaced permanently with Anil Kumar.

In head to head contest, Jaipur Pink Panthers won in seven matches out of 14 while Dabang Delhi won in five matches. Two matches ended in a tie.

When Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Dabang Delhi KC vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match will start?

The Dabang Delhi KC vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match will be played on Monday, August 5, 2019. The match will start at 7.30pm IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Dabang Delhi KC vs Jaipur Pink Panthers?

The Dabang Delhi KC vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match will be aired on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports HD.

Where to watch the live streaming of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Dabang Delhi KC vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match?

The live streaming of the Dabang Delhi KC vs Jaipur Pink Panthers will be available on Hotstar.

