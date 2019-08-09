Patna Pirates are all set to take on UP Yoddha on Friday, August 9. The match will take place at Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna at 8.30 pm IST.

In match 33 of the season 7 on Pro Kabaddi League, 2019 Patna Pirates are ready to take on UP Yodhha on Friday, August 9. The match will be taking place at Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna. Both teams have had a below-par average campaign in this season and both of them will look to move up to the ladder with bagging a win on Friday evening. The match will begin at 8.30 pm IST after the Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba match.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha start?

The 32nd match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 between Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha at 7:30 PM.

Where will be the match played?

The match between Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha will be played at the Patliputra sports complex situated in Patna.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha on TV?

All the viewers will be able to watch the Patna Pirates vs UP UP Yoddha match on their televisions on Star sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha on Live Streaming?

All the viewers will be able to watch the Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha match on their televisions on Hotstar.

