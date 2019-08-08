The 31st match of the Pro Kabaddi League will be played between Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls at the Patliputra Sports complex. The match will commence at 7:30 PM IST.

In the match number 31 of the Pro Kabaddi League, Bengaluru Bulls will be witnessed having a battle against Telugu Titans. The match will be played at the Patliputra sports complex located in Patna. the attackers of the Telugu titans maintain a stronghold by executing aggressive tackles but the team loses the match due to the poor performance of their star defenders Vishal and Abozar as they performed very poor in the initial three matches. In the last two matches, the Telegu Titans performed well as they learnt from their mistakes made by them, in the previous matches while, the Bengaluru Bulls must be on a confident side due to the tremendous form of Pawan Shehrawat who scored some most important points in very crucial stage of matches when the whole team failed to do so.

Bengaluru Bulls have scored a total of 80 raid points in Pro Kabaddi League 2019. Pawan Shehrawat is the highest raid scorer for the season till now and in the last match, he scored 29 raid points. Shehrawat has played as a raid scoring machine from the beginning of the last season. He scored the maximum number of multi-point raids in the Pro Kabaddi League season 6 and continued the same in the Pro Kabaddi League season 7.

As per the head to head stats, Bengaluru Bulls are at the dominant side as they have won nine out of 15 matches against the Telugu Titans, one the other hand, the Titans have registered a win in only three matches.

Both the teams have played tremendously well in their previous matches so the game is going to be a breathtaking battle.

