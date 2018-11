Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2018: Full match schedules and fixtures: The 6th season of Pro Kabaddi League is in full swing with 12 teams, Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha, fighting it out to lift the trophy this year.

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2018: Full match schedules and fixtures: The 6th season of Pro Kabaddi League is in full swing with 12 teams, Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha, fighting it out to lift the trophy this year. The league has taken Indian sporting world by storm while uplifting the indigenous sport to greater heights. Right from the beginning, the sport has gifted action-packed Kabaddi to its devoted fans and has provided a platform to unrecognized Kabaddi players who’re adored by ardent Kabaddi fans.

The 6th edition will offer a total of 90 matches scheduled in the league stage, with each team playing 22 matches each. The teams from each zone will play each other thrice, totalling 15 matches in the zone, and the other matches from the other zone.

The current champions of PKL season 5, Patna Pirates will face stiff competition from the rest of 11 teams. In the last season, Patna Pirates had thumped Gujarat Fortunegiants 55-38 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai to clinch the title. What will happen this season, is nobody’s guess!

Chennai leg: 5-11 October 2018

5th of October 2018: Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans; U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

6th of October 2018: Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba; Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates

October 7, 2018: Punari Paltan vs Haryana Steelers; Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha

9th October 2018: Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants; Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans

October 10, 2018: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi; Thalaivas v Bangaluru Bulls

October 11, 2018: Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors

Haryana Leg (Sonipat): 12-18 October 2018

October 12, 2018: Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants; Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha

October 13, 2018: Punari Paltan vs Dabang Delhi; Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba

14 October 2018: Telugu Titans versus UP Yoddha; Haryana Steelers vs Punari Paltan

October 16, 2018: Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans; Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

17th of October 2018: Bengaluru Bulls Vs Tamil Thalaivas; Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba

October 18, 2018: Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi

Pune leg: 18-25 October 2018

18 October 2018: Punari Paltan vs Gujarat Fortunegiants

19 October 2018: Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans; Punari Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

20th of October 2018: UP Warriors vs Bengal Warriors; Punari Paltan vs U Mumba

21 October 2018: Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors; Punari Paltan vs Bangalore bulls

23 October 2018: U Mumba vs Telugu Titans; Punari Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas

24 October 2018: Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers; Punari Paltan vs UP Yoddha

Patna leg: 26 October – 1 November 2018

October 26, 2018: Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers; Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Tamil Thalaivas

27 October 2018: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors; Patna Pirates vs U Mumba

October 28, 2018: Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddha; Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers

October 30, 2018: Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortunegiants; Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans

31 October 2018: Dabang Delhi vs. Punari Paltan; Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls

November 1, 2018: Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors

UP leg: 2-8 November 2018

November 2, 2018: UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas; Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants

November 3, 2018: U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan; UP Yoddha vs. Bengaluru Bulls

November 4, 2018: Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants; UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors

6 November 2018: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers; UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans

November 7, 2018: UP Yoddha vs Patna Pirates

November 8, 2018: Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi; UP Yoddha vs. Bengaluru Bulls

Mumbai leg: November 9-15

9 November 2018: U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers; Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans

November 10, 2018: Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors; U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortunegiants

November 11, 2018: U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers

November 13, 2018: Punari Paltan vs Telugu Titans; U Mumba vs. UP Yoddha

November 14, 2018: Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers; U Mumba vs. Bengaluru Bulls

November 15, 2018: Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi; U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas

Ahemdabad Leg: 16-22 November 2018

16 November 2018: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengal Warriors; Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. UP Yoddha

November 17, 2018: Punari Paltan vs Bengal Warriors; Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bangalore Bulls

18 November 2018: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs

Bengaluru Bulls; Gujarat Fortunegiants vs. UP Yoddha

November 20, 2018: Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans; Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Dabang Delhi

November 21, 2018: Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas; Gujrat fortune giants vs U Mumba

November 22, 2018: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers

Bangaluru Leg: 23-29 November 2018

23 November 2018: Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors; Punari Paltan v Jaipur Pink Panthers

November 24, 2018: U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi; Bengaluru Bulls Vs Tamil Thalaivas

November 25, 2018: Bangalore Bulls vs Patna Pirates

November 27, 2018: Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers; Bengaluru Bulls Vs Telugu Titans

28 November 2018: Haryana Steelers vs Punari Paltan; Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha

November 29, 2018: Punari Paltan Vs Gujarat Fortunegiants; Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors

Delhi Leg: 30 November – 6 December 2018

November 30, 2018: Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers; Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna pirates

December 1, 2018: Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba

December 2, 2018: U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortunegiants; Dabang Delhi v Punari Paltan

December 4, 2018: Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Fortunegiants; Dabang Delhi vs Telugu Titans

December 5, 2018: Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors; Dabang Delhi vs Bangalore Bulls

December 6, 2018: UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers; Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas

Hyderabad Leg: 7-13 December 2018

December 7, 2018: Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Fortunegiants; Patna Pirates vs Punari Paltan

December 8, 2018: U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors; Telugu Titans versus Patna Pirates

December 9, 2018: Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers; Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers

December 11, 2018: Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba; Telugu Titans vs. UP Yoddha

December 12, 2018: Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants; Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls

December 13, 2018: Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates

Jaipur Leg: 14-20 December 2018

December 14, 2018: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Punari Paltan; Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas

December 15, 2018: UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas; Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba

December 16, 2018: Patna Pirates vs UP Warrior; Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants

December 18 2018: Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans; Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers

December 19, 2018: Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls; Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants

December 20, 2018: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi

Kolkata leg: 21-27 December 2018

December 21 2018: Wild Card Match

December 22, 2018: wild card match; Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates

December 23, 2018: wild card match; Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas

25 December 2018: wild card match; Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans

December 26, 2018: Wild Card Match; Bengal Warriors vs. Bengaluru Bulls

December 27, 2018: Wild Card Match: Bengal Warriors vs. UP Yoddha

