On Day 11 of the Pro Wrestling League 2018 Season 3, second placed UP Dangal will face fifth placed Veer Marathas today at Siri Fort in New Delhi. With two defeats in four games, Veer Marathas will be looking to turn things around for themselves as they take on UP Dangals, a side who are already through to the semi-finals of this season's PWL.

On day 11 of Pro Wrestling League season 3, UP Dangal continued to roll their winning juggernaut by beating Veer Marathas 4-3 in a tight battle

On Day 11 of the Pro Wrestling League 2018 Season 3, second placed UP Dangal will face fifth placed Veer Marathas today at Siri Fort in New Delhi. With two defeats in four games, Veer Marathas will be looking to turn things around for themselves as they take on UP Dangals, a side who are already through to the semi-finals of this season’s PWL. While the match build-play will kick-start at 6PM followed by the toss, the first fight of the night will began at 7 PM. For tonight’s action, Veer Marathas’ dugout will also be supported by Bollywood veteran actor Jackie Shroff.

When and where will the Pro Wrestling League match between Veer Marathas and UP Dangal get underway ?

The Pro wrestling League match between Veer Marathas and UP Dangal will start on January 14 at 6 PM. The match will take place at Siri Fort Complex in New Delhi.

Where and how to watch the online live streaming of the Pro Wrestling League season 3?

The Pro Wrestling League Season 3 can be streamed live on Sonyliv.com.

How to watch Pro Wrestling League season 3 live match between Veer Marathas and UP Dangal?

The Pro Wrestling League season 3 match between Veer Marathas and UP Dangal will be telecasted live on Sony Max, SONY ESPN and SONY ESPN HD.

When and what time does Veer Marathas and UP Dangal start?

The Pro Wrestling League action will be live on each day from the 9th to 23rd January, 2018. The toss will take place at 6:50, while the action will begin at 7:00 PM every day.