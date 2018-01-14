The Pro Wrestling League Season 3 will witness a clash between Punjab Royals and Veer Marathas on Sunday (Day 6) at Siri Fort Sports Complex. Check out how you can watch the live action in the below article!

The day 6 of Pro Wrestling League Season 3 will witness a clash between Punjab Royals and Veer Marathas on Sunday. Both the teams will be looking for a change in their fortunes having lost their opening encounters. While Veer Marathas suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Haryana Hammers in their first Match. Punjab Royals were outclassed by UP Dangal. All the matches of the league are being held at Siri Fort Sports Complex. The match toss will take place at 6: 50 PM and the action will kick off at 6 PM.

Here is how you can catch the LIVE action of Pro Wrestling league Season 3:

When and where will the Pro Wrestling League match between Punjab Royals and Veer Marathas get underway?

The Pro wrestling League match between Punjab Royals and Veer Marathas will start on January 14 at 6 PM. The match will take place at Siri Fort Complex in New Delhi.

Where and how to watch the online live streaming of the Pro Wrestling League season 3?

The Pro Wrestling League Season 3 can be streamed live on Sonyliv.com.

How to watch Pro Wrestling League season 3 live match between Punjab Royals and Veer Marathas?

The Pro Wrestling League season 3 match between Punjab Royals and Veer Marathas will be telecasted live on Sony Max, SONY ESPN and SONY ESPN HD.

When and what time does Punjab Royals and Veer Marathas start?

The Pro Wrestling League action will be live on each day from the 9th to 23rd January, 2018. The toss will take place at 6:50, while the action will begin at 7:00 PM every day.