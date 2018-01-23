Haryana Hammers would take on UP Dangal on the 15th day of the action packed Pro Wrestling League Season 3. The two teams have already secured their respective semifinal spots but would aim to get better of each other when they collide at the Siri Fort complex in New Delhi. Hammers will come into the game having earned a hard fought victory in their last clash against Sakshi Malik led Mumbai Maharathi while UP Dangal would seek inspiration from their 4-3 win against NCR Punjab Royals.

Haryana Hammers and UP Dangal have already secured a semifinal berth each

Pro Wrestling League season 3, 2018 is heading toward its business end with the teams playing their last bets for a spot in the semifinals. On the 15th day of the action packed tournament, Haryana Hammers will take on UP Dangal in what is expected to be a stern battle between two of the most successful teams in the league so far. The Dangal’s and the Hammers’currently stand at the third and fourth spot respectively on the PWL table. It will be an important clash as both the teams would aim to get better of each other. Both the teams have already qualified for the semifinals.

Haryana won their last clash against Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik led Mumbai Maharathi in a hard fought match. It was Asian championship silver medallist Sumit Malik who won the last bout against Maharathi’s Satender Malik to guide his side to a hard earned victory. While the Hammers have rode on impressive performances from the foreign wrestlers, the local wrestlers have helped UP Dangal stand strong in the high profile competition. The likes of World Champion and 2016 Rio Olympics Gold medallist Helen Maroulis, Dangal fame Geeta Phogat and young sensation Vinesh Phogat will be testing their strength on the mat in the battle.

Here is how you can catch live the action between Haryana Hammers vs UP Dangal in the Pro Wrestling League season 3:

When and where will the Pro Wrestling League match between Haryana Hammers vs UP Dangal get underway?

The Pro Wrestling League match between Haryana Hammers vs UP Dangal will start on January 23 at 7 PM. The match will take place at Siri Fort Complex in New Delhi.

Where and how to watch the online live streaming of the Pro Wrestling League season 3?

The Pro Wrestling League Season 3 can be streamed live on sonyliv.com.

How to watch Pro Wrestling League season 3 live match between Haryana Hammers vs UP Dangal?

The Pro Wrestling League season 3 match between Haryana Hammers vs UP Dangal will be telecasted live on Sony Max, SONY ESPN and SONY ESPN HD.

When and what time does Haryana Hammers vs UP Dangal match start?

The Pro Wrestling League action featuring Haryana Hammers and UP Dangal will begin at 7:00 PM. The toss will take place at 6:50 PM. You can also catch the live bout by bout updates right here on www.newsx.com.