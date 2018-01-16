Representing the NCR Punjab Royals in the Pro Wrestling League Season 3, India's Pooja Dhanda defeated the current world champion Helen Maroulis of the Haryana Hammers to set the tone for her side's victory. Punjab went on to clinch the battle 4-3 and closed the gap on the top of the PWL 2018 table.

Day 8 of the high-profile Pro Wrestling League season 3 was a high on energy affair with the local Indian wrestlers producing their finest displays to dominate the proceedings. Punjab Royals defeated a star-studded Haryana Hammers side to secure two important points from the clash. World Champion and 2016 Rio Olympics Gold medallist Helen Maroulis was floored by Indian Pooja Dhanda of the Punjab Royals who later went on to bag the man of the match award for her phenomenal performance on the mat. In what was a closely contested battle, Puja showed remarkable grit to down the mighty Maroulis and set the tone for a thumping victory for her side.

Haryana were handed their first ever defeat of the season by a high flying Punjab side led strongly by Dhanda. The 2010 youth Olympics silver medallist was spot on with her moves and defence as she kept the Olympic Gold medalist at bay. Pooja squared off swiftly and ascertained two points lead over Maroulis to go into the second round on advantage. She utilized her skills to the fullest and pulled off the unthinkable to stun Haryana players and the Siri Fort audience who witnessed the future of Indian wrestling inside the arena. She won 6-7 and the disappointment over losing was quite evident on Maroulis face. Meanwhile, the audience and the Haryana owners gave a deserving applause to the winning Indian.

Haryana Hammers started with a convincing victory but couldn’t maintain the run throughout the clash eventually losing four out of the seven bouts. Vladimir Khinchegashvili of the Hammers won the first bout against Royals’ star Utkarsh Kale. Punjab then bounced back in the second game with 2016 Rio Olympics Bronze medallist Geno Petriashvili winning his bout via technical superiority (15-0) against India’s Sumit in the 125 kg category. Then came Dhanda who got better of Maroulis in the 57 kg category to put Punjab ahead. Koumba Selene of the Royals overpowered Pooja to double the lead for her side. Khetik Tsabolov pulled one back for the Hammers and made it 2-3 against Jitender. Grigorjeva Anastasija won her bout against Sarita Devi to make it 4-2 in Punjab’s favour before Hammers’ Harphool won against Bekbulatov Ilyas of Punjab. The day ended with the Haryana and Punjab sitting at the third and fourth spot on the PWL table with four points each.