On Monday, After banking back-to-back wins over Punjab Royals and Mumbai Maharathi in Pro Wrestling League (PWL) Season3, UP Dangal will be aiming to make it three in a row when they face Delhi Sultans at Siri Fort in New Delhi. Their tonight's opponents on the other hand, Delhi Sultans have found themselves in a must-win situation.

Delhi Sultans are still winless and are on the verge of an early exit from Season 3 of PWL

UP Dangal registered a narrow 4-3 victory over Delhi Sultans to inch closer towards sealing a spot in the knock-out stages of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) at the Siri Fort Sports Complex here on Monday. Down 2-3 in the seven-contest duel, UP’s icon player Vinesh Phogat and reigning Asian champion Abdurakhmonob Bekzod won the last two bouts of the day to maintain their team’s unbeaten run. Delhi have now lost all their three ties and are virtually out of the race for the semi-finals.

Reigning Commonwealth champion Vinesh, who came into the tie without dropping a single point this season, continued her buoyant run and steamrolled Maroi Mezien 15-0 in the women’s 50 kilogram category via technical superiority to level things up at 3-3 for Dangal. Bekzod then hammered Vinod Omprakash 9-0 in the men’s 74kg division. UP Dangal had won the toss and forced world champion Haji Aliev out of the equation. Delhi Sultans in reply blocked Geeta Phogat.

Here are the highlights from the Pro Wrestling League Season 3 match between UP Dangal and Delhi Sultans:

8:43 PM — Kudos to UP Dangal’s wrestlers, they have come from behind to lead the tie 4-3. Delhi Sultans are still winless and are on the verge of an early exit from Season 3 of PWL. With the win, UP Dangal have secured their semi-final spot and are also the first team to win 3 matches in a row.

8:41 PM — It’s curtains for the Army man as Abdurakhmonov Bekzod has ended the contest with a 9-0 margin.

8:39 PM — Abdurakhmonov Bekzod has taken a comanding lead, we are mid-way through the end of second round and UP Dangal’s grapller is leading 7-0.

8:38 PM — Vinod Omprakash is taking hits from Bekzod blow by blow.

8:36 PM — First round between Bekzod and Omprakash done and dusted. Abdurakhmonov Bekzod is on his way to end Delhi Sultan’s hopes in Season 3 of the PWL with a 3-0 lead.

8:34 PM — It’s a massive contrast in style as Army man Vinod Omprakash is up against 2014 World Cup Bronze medallist Abdurakhmonov Bekzod.

8:32 PM — Abdurakhmonov Bekzod has opened his account for UP Dangal. Vinod Omprakash is trailing by 2 points.

8:30 PM — The first between Abdurakhmonov Bekzod and Vinod Omprakash is underway.

8:28 PM — It’s time for men’s action in the 74KG category folks, representing Delhi Sultan is Vinod Omprakash and he is up against UP Dangal’s Abdurakhmonov Bekzod.

8:26 PM — It might be the time for another scintillating comeback by UP Dangal. Vinesh Phogat led UP Dangal are eying the semi-final berth now.

8:24 PM — Vinesh Phogat has brought UP Dangal on level terms with Delhi Sultan. She has decimated her opponent with a 15-point lead. She wins her bout via technical superiority.

8:22 PM — Setting the standard straight is UP Dangal’s captain herself. Vinesh Phogat is banking on her unassailable lead. She is 13-0 in the first round already.

8:20 PM — We are almost 2 minutes up in this bout and Vinesh Phogat is leading the intense tie with her African opponent 8-0.

8:18 PM — UP Dangal’s captain Vinesh Phogat will be eying to get his side level pegging in her 50kg bout against Mezien.

8:16 PM — It’s time for women’s action in the 50KG category folks, Vinesh Phogat the icon steps up to face Maroi Mezien.

8:14 PM — UP Dangal’s Jamaladdin Magomedov has ended the contest with an impressive pinfall. UP Dangal have bounced back with a stunning win in the battle of the heavyweights. Delhi still lead the tie 3-2.

8:12 PM — For UP Dangal, every pOint is worth a fight as they have to win the last three bouts to register their 3rd win in PWL Season 3.

8:10 PM — In the night’s battle of giants, both wrestlers are looking for their maiden win in Season 3 of the Pro Wrestling League.

8:08 PM — UP Dangal will be desperate to win this one as the first round gets underway.

8:06 PM — It’s time for the heavyweight clash of the night ladies and gentlemen. Representing Delhi Sultans is Hitender and he will go one on one against UP Dangal’s Jamaladdin Magomedov.

8:04 PM — Sangeeta Phogat has turn things around in the last round for Delhi Sultans. Phogat wins this one with a massive 4-point maneuver to lead the bout 7-4.

8:02 PM — Textbook stuff by Sangeeta Phogat, she has successfully outdone Kaladzinskaya with a 4-point maneuver!

8:00 PM — We are witnessing an intense battle between crowd favorite Sangeeta and Kaladzinskaya. Difference between the two is a single point.

7:58 PM — Kaladzinskaya has started her defence with a single leg hold as she takes down Sangeeta to bag 2 more points.

7:56 PM — Vanesa Kaladzinskaya has stun the jampacked crowd at Siri Fort, end of first round Phogat is down but not out. First round ends in UP Dangal’s favour with a 4-3 score.

7:54 PM — 19-year old Sangeeta Phogat is making her comeback after being down 4-0 in the initial satges of the bout. Vanesa is leading 4-2.

7:52 PM — Time now for some women’s action, representing UP Dangal is Vanesa Kaladzinskaya and for Delhi Sultans is one of the crowd favorites — Sangeeta Phogat.

7:50 PM — Its a comprehensive victory by the icon himself. With Alborov Aslan’s 7-1 win, Delhi are 2-1 up in the tie.

7:48 PM — Alborov Aslan is all over the 18-year old so far. With the glimpse of real aggression in the second half, Alborov is leading the 7-1.

7:46 PM — Delhi Sultan’s captain is getting a hold of Vicky as well as the bout. An offensive maneuver for Vicky went wrong and the opportunity is latched on by the Sultan’s giant with open arms.

7:44 PM — End of first round, Alborov Aslan is giving wrestling lessons to young and promising Vicky. The UP Dangal wrestler is 3-0 down.

7:42 PM — Delhi Sultan’s icon Alborov Aslan is leading the bout 2-0 so far.

7:40 PM — The first round is underway and Vicky impressively has prevented Aslan from doing major damage.

7:38 PM — Next up is the much-awaited match between the Delhi Sultan’s icon Alborov Aslan and UP Dangal’s teenager Vicky.

7:31 PM — Out of nowhere we have a pinfall ladies and gentlemen! Zsaneth Nemeth wins the contest via pinfall. Nemeth beats Hamza 3-2.

7:29 PM — The second round between the Zsaneth and Hamza is underway. Zsaneth is trying to turn over the deficit but Hamza is still banking on her lead.

7:27 PM — Impressive display in the end by Hamza. She has picked up 2 points in the last 10 seconds to lead the match 2-1.

7:25 PM — The first round is done and dusted, Zsaneth Nemeth is having the slightest of lead over Ibrahim Hamza.

7:21 PM — The next bout is between Samar Amer Ibrahim Hamza (Delhi Sultans) and (UP Dangal) Zsaneth Nemeth in the 76 category.

7:19 PM — The 4-point attack was indeed the highlight of the match and became the difference maker between the two. Match ends at 8-8 but Delhi have taken the lead thanks to Sandip Tomar.

7:17 PM — Sandeep Tomar is closing-in to wrap-up the first bout in Delhi’s favour. Tomar is leading 8-6.

7:15 PM — Nitin Rathi has started very confidently in the second round. Rathi has bagged two points but is still behind Delhi Sultan’s grappler.

7:10 PM — The first round between Sandeep Tomar and Nitin Rathi is over. Sandeep is leading 5-0.

7:05 PM — We are through with the toss ladies and gentlemen, and its time for the first between Sandeep Tomar and Nitin Rathi.

7:00 PM — UP Dangal has won the toss and they have blocked Geeta Phogat. Along with the Indian star Haji Aliev also has been blocked and both will miss their respective bouts.

6:52PM — Here is the entire schedule of tonight’s action between Delhi Sultans vs UP Dangal.

6:50PM — Here is tonight’s order of play: (First name Delhi Sultans) 57 Kgs – Sandeep Tomar Vs Nitin Rathi, 65 Kgs – Haji Aliev Vs Bajrang Punia, 74 Kgs – Sushil Kumar Vs Bekzod Abdurakhmonov, 92 Kgs – Alborov Aslan Vs Vicky, 125 Kgs – Hitender Vs Jamaladdin Magomedov, 50 Kgs – Meroi Mezein Vs Vinesh Phogat, 57 Kgs – Sangeeta Phogat Vs Vanesa Kaladzinskaya, 62 Kgs – Monia Vs Geeta Phogat, 76 Kgs – Samer Ibrahim Hamza Vs Zsanett Nemeth.

(With inputs from IANS…)