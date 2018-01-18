After rumours became rife that the Mumbai Maharathi's after their last night defeat against Veer Marathas are planning to quit the league, the team management has cleared the air on the false rumours and maintained that they are very much looking forward to competing in the elite tournament.

We were shocked and distressed to see a story circulating in the media that we as a team have withdrawn from the Pro Wrestling League, Season 3, currently on in New Delhi. We would like to first categorically and unequivocally state that this story is blatantly false and has been spread by malicious intent and none of the owners have anything to do with it.

We would like to reiterate that we have complete faith in the organisers of the PWL and that they have been conducting this world-class league in a fair and equitable manner. We have been with them right from Day One and would continue to do so. We would also like to apologise to Mr Sunil Kalra, the CEO of the League, against whom fallacious and damaging charges have been made, in the name of our team.

Our investigations have revealed that Birbal Sports and Entertainment, whom we had hired to handle our operations for the league, is behind this story. We have terminated all our relationships with them with immediate effect and relieve them of all their duties.

Any information circulated by them on our behalf henceforth will have no legal sanction and can be actionable in the Indian courts. Any media house or channel carrying stories spread by Birbal Sports and Entertainment or any of his representatives will do so at their own risk.

We would like to once again apologise to PWL and declare that the Mumbai Maharathi players are all eagerly looking forward to our next match on January 20, 2018.