On day 12 of Pro wrestling League Season 3, Mumbai Maharathi will clash with Haryana Hammers in a crucial match. Mumbai will badly need to win this game in order to keep their semifinal hopes alive. Sakshi Malik's team certainly has talent, but they are up against a very strong Haryana so the task won't be easy for them.

The team of Haryana Hammers will play in the Pro Wrestling League on Saturday with the intention to maintain its winning campaign against Mumbai Maharathi. At the same time Mumbai Maharathi, who have lost two out of three matches so far, will have to win the match, in any case, to keep their semifinal hopes alive. In this match, there is an expectation of a great struggle between Haryana’s icon player Helen Marouli and Mumbai’s Odunayo. Helen is the Olympic and World Champion but she has been defeated by the hands of Puja Dhanda, while Odunoyo is a holder of a silver medal of the World Championship, but she has also been defeated by the hands of Belarus’ Vescan. Apart from this, in the 125 kg men category, the silver medalist Sumit of Asian championship will have tussle against Mumbai’s Satender Malik. The much is likely to be a thriller.

Co-owner of Haryana Hammers has said, ”We have only one motto that the work that had not happened in the first two seasons, will happen this time. He added that he has full confidence in his team. Mumbai co-owner Moolchand Sahrawat has said that he believes in Olympic medalist wrestler Sakshi Malik who is capable of winning along with the likes of Satyawart, Odunayo, Satyendra, Vascan Cynthia and Olympic champion Sosalan whose role will be quite crucial in the game.

The matches are as follows: (first name of Haryana Hammers) 57 kg – Vladimir Khinchengashvili Vs Behbayeer, 65 kg – Harphool Vs Soslan Ramonov, 74 kg – Khetik Tsabolov Vs Praveen, 92 kg – Roublejit Singh Vs Satyawart Kadian, 125 kg – Sumit Vs Satender, 50 kg – Sun Yanan Vs border, 57 kg – Helen Maroulis Vs Odunayo, 62 kg Sarita Vs Sakshi Malik, 76 kg – Pooja Vs Vascon Cynthia.