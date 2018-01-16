On the 9th day of the Pro Wrestling Season 3 on Wednesday, Mumbai Maharathi will take on Veer Marathas at the Siri Fort Complex in New Delhi. The two teams will look to secure important three points from the clash. For Maharathis it will be a crucial opportunity to reduce the gap on top with two points from the game.

A new entrant in the Pro Wrestling League, Veer Marathas on Wednesday would go all out against Mumbai Maharathi in search of their first victory in the competition. Mumbai Maharathi would look to bounce back from their defeat against UP Dangal and earn two points from the all-important clash. The match between the two Maharashtra outfits is set to unfold at Siri Fort Sports Complex, New Delhi from 7:00 pm onwards. A host of big superstars would go inside the ring to battle it out in the clash.

The 57 kgs in weight category (male and female) will be under the spotlight in the heavyweight encounter. Mumbai’s Odunayo Folasade would battle it out against Veer Maratha’s Marwa Amri and Mumbai’s Ukranian wrestler Andrey Yatsenko would face Veer Marathas Sharvan. Odunayo and Marwa are World Championship Silver Medalist in 55 and 58 kgs category respectively. Co-owner of Mumbai Maharathi Pradeep Sehrawat has said that the team is powerful and can repeat the performance of Season-1. “We have an Olympic and National Champion Sakshi Malik. We will definitely win,” he said. Marathas Co-owner Ranjeet Saxena also has high hopes from his side and said, “ I believe our wrestlers will perform to their optimum level and fulfil the promise given to all wrestling fans. I appeal to all our fans to keep their belief in us.”

Order of play (First name of Mumbai Marathi) : 57 kgs – Andrey Yatsenko Vs Sharvan, 65 kgs – Soslan Ramonov Vs Amit Dhankad, 74 kgs – Veer Dev Vs Parveen Rana, 92 kgs – Satyawart Kadian Vs Georgi Ketoev, 125 kgs – Satender Malik Vs Levan Beriandze, 50 kgs – Seema Vs Ritu Phogat, 57 kgs – Odunayo Vs Marwa Amri, 62 kgs – Sakshi Malik Vs Ritu Malik, 76 kgs – Cynthia Vescan Vs Vasilisa Marzaliuk.