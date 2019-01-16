Haryana Hammers will take on UP Dangal at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium of Haryana's Panchkula on Wednesday. Both the sides are studded with national and international champions and below are the Pro Wrestling League Season 4 Live streaming, when and where to watch the match details.

Panchkula is all set to witness another exciting game of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) season 4. On Wednesday, Haryana Hammers will take on UP Dangal at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium of Haryana’s Panchkula and the match will commence at 7 pm. Both the sides are studded with national and international medalists and beasts who are capable to pinfall the opposition wrestler.

For UP Dangals, Naveen, Pankaj Rana, Jitender, Irakli Misituri, Grorgi Skanadelidze, Vanesa Kaladzinskaya, Vanesa Kaladzinskaya, Sarita, Navjot Kaur and Epp Mae will present the challenge. While For Haryana Hammers, Ravi Kumar, Rajneesh, Parveen Rana, Ali Shabonov, Khotsianivski Aleksander, Seema, Anastasia Nichita, Tatyana Omelchenko and Kiran will hold the fort.

Here is how you can catch the LIVE action of Pro Wrestling League Season 4:

When and where the Pro Wrestling League season 4 match between Haryana Hammers Vs UP Dangals will be played?

The Haryana Hammers Vs UP Dangals will lock horns at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium of Panchkula in Haryana. The match will commence at 7 pm and both the sides have geared up for the game.

Where and how to watch the online live streaming of the Pro Wrestling League season 4 Hammers Vs UP Dangals match?

The Pro Wrestling League Season 4 can be streamed live on Sonyliv.com.

How to watch Pro Wrestling League season 4 live match between Hammers Vs UP Dangals match?

The Pro Wrestling League season 4 match between Hammers Vs UP Dangals will be telecasted live on Sony Six, SONY Ten 3.

When and what time does Hammers Vs UP Dangals start?

The toss will take place at 6:50, while the action will begin at 7:00 PM every day. You can also catch the live bout by bout updates right here on www.newsx.com.

