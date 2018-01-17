Pro Wrestling League season 3 is getting bigger and better with every passing day as the teams continue to tussle hard for points. PWL debutants Veer Marathas opened their winning account in the competition by earning a hard-fought 4-3 victory against Sakshi Malik led Mumbai Maharathis. Georgi Ketoev, Levan Beriandze, Vasilisa Marzaliuk and Parveen Rana won their respective bouts to seal the deal for the Marathas.

In what was a scintillating display from the both Veer Marathas and the Mumbai Maharathi on the 9th day of the Pro Wrestling League season 3, the league debutants got their first victory of the season. The Marathas won the clash 4-3 and opened their winning account in the season. 2016 Olympic Gold medallist Solslan Ramonovo started off the proceedings in style for the Mumbai outfit but the team couldn’t capitalise on the early win as they continued to give away bouts regularly. Sakshi Malik and man of the match wrestler Odunayo Adekuoroye were the other two winners from an otherwise disappointing night for the Maharathis.

For Veer Marathas, Belarus wrestler Vasilisa Marzaliuk Vorobieva who has been an outstanding performer, continued her winning streak as she defeated Cynthia Vescan in the women’s 76 kg category. Mumbai Maharathis brought it to a 3-3 tie with wins from Odunayo Adekuoroye and Sakshi Malik but Indian stalwart Praveen Rana came back haunting their hopes as he got better of Parveen Dahiya to seal the win for his side. Here’s how the contest unfolded at the Siri Fort Complex in New Delhi.

Pro Wrestling League 2018 Season 3 Day 9 Highlights: Veer Marathas beat Mumbai Maharathi 4-3.

8:55 PM IST: Parveen Rana wins the bout and helps his side Veer Marathas clinch the first victory of the season. The PWL 2018 debutants have produced phenomenal performances today and fully deserve the victory.

8:50 PM IST: Parveen Rana as expected has taken the bout by storm winning four points in the first half. Dahiya meanwhile, is yet to open his account. It looks like Marathas are going to get their first win of the season.

8:41 PM IST: The final bout of the day is going to be the decider. Parveen Dahiya of the Mumbai Maharathi will be up against Parveen Rana of the Veer Marathas.

8:36 PM IST: Mumbai Maharathi and the Veer Marathas are now even at 3 bouts each in their bag. Odunayo beats Marwa Amri 5-1 and celebrates her win by singing a song to the audience. What a player, she produced a phenomenal display to ousts the crowd favourite.

8:32 PM IST: A win for Mumbai will keep them in the contest as the clash is currently in Marathas’ favour who are 3-2 ahead. Oduyano has got the first point and has been in a better position to win the battle.

8:27 PM IST: Odunayo Adekuoroye will go up against world championship silver medallist Marwa Amri in the most awaited clash of the night. This bout will be under the female 57 kg category.

8:23 PM IST: Levan Beriandze has beaten Satender Malik 0-5 in the 125 kg bout to put Veer Marthas in lead once again. Sakshi Malik was seen discussing strategies with husband Satyawart Kadian in the dugout as her team stands on the verge of becoming Marathas first victim of the season.

8:15 PM IST: Beriandze seems to have an edge over the Indian here as he dominates the proceedings. The Armenian looks poised to take the bout as he continues to keep Satender on bay fully using his upper body weight to create pressure.

8:10 PM IST: Next up we have the 125 kg bout coming up. Representing the Mumbai Maharathis will be Satender Malik while Armenia international Levan Beriandze will take the mat for the Veer Marathas

8:03 PM IST: Brilliant manoeuvre from Sakshi Malik to claim the bout as Ritu Malik tries desperate defence. The Mumbai Maharathi marquee player wins 14-0 absolutely bossing the mat. In what was a one-sided affair, Sakshi gave no chances to his opponent and maintained the dominance from beginning to the end of the bout.

7:59 PM IST: Stunning counter-attack from Sakshi Malik as she grips Ritu on the back in a dangerous position to gain 5 points quickly. The Olympian just showed what experience means. The Maratha player had no answer to Sakshi Malik’s power. 5-0 in the first half with Sakshi in advantage.

7:55 PM IST: Sakshi Malik is putting everything she has got but has not been able to down Ritu Malik’s grit. It looks like an even contest between the two grapplers.

7:50 PM IST: Veer Marathas lead the battle 2-1 with Vasilisa Marzaliuk and Georgi Ketoev winning their respective bouts. Can Maratha maintain the lead and pull off their first victory of the season. Next up will be Rio Olympic bronze winner Sakshi Malik of Mumbai Maharathis against Ritu Malik Dalal of the Marathas in the 76 kg category.

7:46 PM IST: Georgi played to his potential and showed what he is capable of as he floors Kadian and races off to a formidable lead of 5-0. Veer Marathas are setting up the tone for their first thumping victory in the competition with the Armenian using his experience to win the bout.

7:43 PM IST: Both the wrestlers have kept it even so far in the first three minutes of the bout but Ketoev leads by taking a point lately. Kadian will look to bounce back in the second half. He has a point to prove today and anything less than a win will not make him happy.

7:37 PM IST: Satyawart Kadian of the Mumbai Maharathis will take on Armenian World championship bronze medallist Georgi Ketoev in the 92 kg category in the next bout of the night.

7:32 pm IST: What an engaging display of superb wrestling from the two women stars as they get the audience roaring at the Siri Fort. Vasilisa Marzaliuk equalises for the Marathas as the contest stands even with both the teams bagging a bout each.

7:25 PM IST: The second bout of the night is in the 76 kgs category between – Cynthia Vescan (Mumbai Maharathi) and Vasilisa Marzaliuk (Veer Marathas).

7:20 PM IST: Cracking start by the Mumbai Maharathi who take an early advantage in the clash by winning the opening bout. Solslan Ramonovo defeats Amit by 16-0 claiming the bout on technical superiority. A dominant display from the 2016 Olympic Gold medallist.

7:17 PM IST: The opening contest of the day is between Solslan Ramonovo (Mumbai Maharathi) and Amit Dhankar (Veer Marathas) in 65 kgs category. Ramonovo is the current Olympic champion and is the favourite to win the bout.

7:15 PM IST: Mumbai Maharathi have won the toss and blocked the 57 kgs whereas Veer Marathas have blocked the 50 kgs category which means Ritu Phogat will not be faeturring inside the ring tonight.

7:00 PM IST: Order of play (First name of Mumbai Marathi) : 57 kgs – Andrey Yatsenko Vs Sharvan, 65 kgs – Soslan Ramonov Vs Amit Dhankad, 74 kgs – Veer Dev Vs Parveen Rana, 92 kgs – Satyawart Kadian Vs Georgi Ketoev, 125 kgs – Satender Malik Vs Levan Beriandze, 50 kgs – Seema Vs Ritu Phogat, 57 kgs – Odunayo Vs Marwa Amri, 62 kgs – Sakshi Malik Vs Ritu Malik, 76 kgs – Cynthia Vescan Vs Vasilisa Marzaliuk.

6:50 PM IST: Women’s 57 kg category will be the highlight of today’s match between the Maharathi’s and Marathas where world championship silver medallist Marwa Amri will take on star wrestler Odunayo Adekuoroye.