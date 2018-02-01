According to a latest report released by Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), season 3 of Pro Wrestling League was a huge success while Pro Kabaddi League struggled to garner audience. BARC recorded the 18-day viewership of Pro Wrestling League between January 9 to Janaury 26, 2018 and 75-day viewership of Pro Kabaddi League from July 28 to October 28, 2017.

BARC assessed region-wise TV viewership of the two sporting leagues and presented a comparison between the two. PKL failed to give any competition to PWL in any of the urban, rural or mega cities categories in terms of both number of impressions and number of individuals. Pro Kabaddi League only came close to Pro Wrestling League in India Rural and Mega Cities categories while PWL belittled PKL in HSM category with a difference of 158%.

In terms of number of individuals that viewed an event, PWL aced it as well with flying colours. It was again the Mega Cities and India Urban categories where PKL gave little competition to PWL while the wrestling league registered a whopping 182% difference over kabaddi league in North region of India.

BARC recorded the 18-day viewership of Pro Wrestling League between January 9 to Janaury 26, 2018 and 75-day viewership of Pro Kabaddi League from July 28 to October 28, 2017. PWL's data was collected from Sony Wah, Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD while PKL's data came from a total of 8 channels.