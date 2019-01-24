World championships silver medalist Bajrang Punia prevailed over the European Championships gold medalist Haji Aliyev 8-6 in a dramatic power-packed 65kg category bout full of aggression to give defending champions Punjab Royals their second consecutive win in the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) Season 4 currently underway at the Municipal Corporation Indoor Stadium in Ludhiana on Wednesday. Bajrang’s win helped the Royals beat MP Yodha 4-3.

Ludhiana, January 23, 2019: World championships silver medalist Bajrang Punia prevailed over the European Championships gold medalist Haji Aliyev 8-6 in a dramatic power-packed 65kg category bout full of aggression to give defending champions Punjab Royals their second consecutive win in the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) Season 4 currently underway at the Municipal Corporation Indoor Stadium in Ludhiana on Wednesday. This was Bajrang’s second win in a decider this season which helped the Royals beat MP Yodha 4-3.

Before that, world championships bronze medalist Pooja Dhanda won the crucial sixth bout of the evening 9-3 against Mimi Hristova in the female 57kg category to keep MP Yodha alive in the tie.

Earlier, the former European championships bronze medalist Dato Magarishvili gave Punjab Royals an early lead overcoming the 2017 Commonwealth Championships gold medalist Deepak of MP Yodha 10-0 in a one-sided encounter in the 86kg category.

In a major upset, the Khelo India Youth Games gold medalist Punjab Royals’ Anju defeated the 2017 Commonwealth Championships gold medal winner Ritu Phogat 6-4 in an exciting encounter to put the defending champions 2-0 ahead in the tie.

It was 3-0 in favour of Punjab Royals after the 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Korey Jarvis of Canada clinched the 125kg super heavyweight bout against the upcoming Indian wrestler Akash Antil of MP Yodha 6-0.

MP Yodha’s European Championships silver medalist Elise Manolova held on to a late onslaught by Punjab Royals’ Anita to win the women’s 62kg bout 3-2 and bring the PWL debutant MP Yodha back into the tie.

Sandeep Tomar showed glimpses of his past as he overcame an intense challenge from Punjab Royals’ Nitin Rathi 3-2 in the men’s 57kg category and keep MP Yodha alive in the tie making it 2-3 after the fifth bout.

Results

86kgM: Dato Magarishvili (Punjab Royals) beat Deepak (MP Yodha)

53kgF: Anju (Punjab Royals) beat Ritu Phogat (MP Yodha)

125kgM: Korey Jarvis (Punjab Royals) beat Akash Antil (MP Yodha)

62kgF: Anita (Punjab Royals) lost to Elise Manolova (MP Yodha)

57kgM: Nitin Rathi (Punjab Royals) lost to Sandeep Tomar (MP Yodha)

57kgF: Mimi Hristova (Punjab Royals) lost to Pooja Dhanda (MP Yodha)

65kgM: Bajrang Punia (Punjab Royals) beat Haji Aliyev (MP Yodha)

For all the latest Pro Wrestling League News, download NewsX App

Read More