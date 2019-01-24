Pro Wrestling League season 4 match preview: The Mumbai Maharathi will head into a fierce contest against Haryana Hammers in the 4th season of Pro Wrestling League (PWL). The high-voltage match will be played at the Gautam Buddha University Indoor Stadium in Greater Noida on Thursday and the match will commence at 7 pm (IST).

Pro Wrestling League season 4 match preview: In a repeat of season 1 final, Mumbai Maharathi takes on Haryana Hammers in the first tie of the third leg in Pro Wrestling League (PWL) Season 4 which will be played at the Gautam Buddha University Indoor Stadium in Greater Noida on Thursday. Mumbai had got the better of Haryana on that occasion, but with three consecutive wins this season, the Hammers are on a roll and it will take a Herculean effort for the Vinesh Phogat-led side to turn the tables on the perennial runners-up of PWL.

All eyes will be on the men’s lower weight categories during this tie where competition is expected to be very steep. In the men’s 57kg category Ravi Kumar will take on Ibragim Ilyasov. Interestingly, Ravi defeated established grappler Sandeep Tomar, who defeated Ibragim. A close contest is on the cards between Rajneesh and Harphool in the 65kg weight category. Both of them practice at the Chhatrasal Stadium and are very well aware of each other’s strength and weaknesses. Both of them picked gold competing in different weight categories at the national championships last year.

Likewise, in the 74kg weight category upcoming Sachin Rathi will clash with Praveen Rana who caused a major upset by beating former Asian champion Amit Dhankar in an earlier round.

The 125kg superheavyweight category clash between Mumbai’s European champion Baitseev Vladislav and Haryana’s Aleksander Khotsianivski will be a prime attraction of this tie. Baitseev is in good form having beaten UP Dangal’s Giorgi Sakandelidze in an earlier tie. However, both teams will try to protect their weaker links in the squad.

Mumbai coach Anup Kumar, who is confident that Vinesh, Ibragim and Baitseev will win their ties, said: “If we win one more bout apart from the above three, then we will win this tie.”

The Haryana co-owner Bhupinder, on the other hand, said, “Our foreign players have played really well so far in the league and the Indians too have made their presence felt. The experienced Rajneesh and the upcoming Sachin Rathi are our strengths.”

SQUADS

Haryana Hammers: Seema (53 Kg), Anastasia Nichita (57 Kg), Ravi Kumar (57 Kg), Tayana Omelchenko (62 Kg), Rajnesh (65 Kg), Praveen Rana (74 Kg), Kiran (76 Kg), Ali Shabanov (86 Kg), Khotsianivski Aleksander (125 Kg)

Mumbai Maharathi: Vinesh Phogat (53 Kg), Betzabeth Angelica (57 Kg), Ibragim Ilyasov (57 Kg), Shilpi Yadav (62 Kg), Harphool (65 Kg), Sachin Rathi (74 Kg), Zsanett Nemeth (76 Kg), Deepak Punia (86 Kg), Baitseev Vladisiav (125 Kg).

