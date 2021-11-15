Pradeep Solanki has organised various fashion shows. He has produced various songs like Shankar Sahney: Zindagi, Paisa Ya Pyar Mangal Grah, and many more.

Hard work has always been a part of Pradeep Solanki’s life and he appreciates people like him. Recently he had an interaction with our heroes of our country who made us proud at Tokyo Olympics 2020. Pradeep recently met and praised our golden boy Neeraj Chopra for his gold winning at Tokyo Olympics 2020 and also for being awarded Khel Ratna by The President of India. He also met Sumit Antil and congratulated him for winning the gold medal at the 2020 Summer Paralympics and greeted him for being awarded the Khel Ratna by The President of India. He also congratulated Deepak Punia for all his achievements.

All you need to know about Pradeep Solanki:

Pradeep Solanki has organised various fashion shows. Pradeep has been featured in the La Fiesta for his amazing work. He has produced various songs like Shankar Sahney: Zindagi, Paisa Ya Pyar Mangal Grah, and many more. Back in 2019, he produced the Haryanvi song Dora 2, which became hugely popular. Pradeep has worked with various artists like Hina Khan, Rakhi Sawant, Yuvika Chaudhary, Tusshar Kapoor, Divyanka Tripathi, Govinda, Elli Avram, Bharti Singh, Mouni Roy, Dharmendra, Neha Dhupia, Rannvijay Singh and many more. Join him on Instagram.