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Home > Sports News > ‘Property Dealer’: Rishabh Pant Trolled Mercilessly After Cheap 2-Run Dismissal In Sri Lanka Warm-Up

‘Property Dealer’: Rishabh Pant Trolled Mercilessly After Cheap 2-Run Dismissal In Sri Lanka Warm-Up

Rishabh Pant was trolled on social media after scoring just two runs against Sri Lanka XI, with fans linking his dismissal to his viral Uttarakhand land request.

Property Dealer Rishabh Pant Trolled Mercilessly After Cheap 2-Run Dismissal In Sri Lanka Warm-Up. Photo X
Property Dealer Rishabh Pant Trolled Mercilessly After Cheap 2-Run Dismissal In Sri Lanka Warm-Up. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sat 2026-08-08 20:46 IST

Rishabh Pant became the target of social media trolling after the India wicketkeeper-batter was dismissed for just two runs in the warm-up match against a Sri Lanka Cricket XI in Colombo on Saturday.

Pant, playing his first game since India’s one-off Test against Afghanistan in June, lasted only five deliveries before his innings came to an end. The left-hander attempted to play aggressively but eventually chipped a delivery from Ramesh Mendis straight to the mid-off fielder.

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The dismissal quickly sparked a wave of memes and sarcastic posts on social media, with several fans linking Pant’s failure with his recent request for help in acquiring land in Uttarakhand.

Pant had made headlines earlier on Saturday after directly appealing to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on social media. The cricketer revealed that he had been trying to purchase a sizeable property to move his base from Delhi to his native Uttarakhand.

“I have been trying to buy land to shift my base from Delhi to Uttarakhand and I couldn’t find anything facilitating and big to live here. I love my Uttarakhand,” Pant wrote.

“My humble request to you is please help me in land acquisition… I wanna move back to my native place to help and build around Uttarakhand, and I want to shift back to my Pahadi people. Please look into this matter, it’s been 3 years,” he added.

Dhami responded positively, describing Pant as the “pride of Uttarakhand” and assuring him that officials would look into his request.

The timing of Pant’s low score gave social media users an opportunity to combine the two incidents. A cricket parody account posted a joke referring to Pant as a “Property dealer”, while others quipped about the wicketkeeper-batter needing to “acquire” runs after struggling to get off the mark.

Pant’s dismissal came after he had shown his intent early. He attempted an inside-out stroke that narrowly avoided the mid-off fielder before eventually finding the same area two deliveries later.

The 28-year-old had made a strong contribution in his previous Test appearance, scoring 81 from 121 balls against Afghanistan. He is now preparing for India’s upcoming two-Test series in Sri Lanka, beginning August 15.

Pant was born in Roorkee, Uttarakhand, and started his cricketing journey in the state before moving to Delhi to pursue the sport professionally. He was also recently reported to have paid ₹23.84 crore in income tax for the 2025-26 financial year.

His brief stay against the Sri Lanka XI, however, ensured that social media had plenty of material to work with ahead of the Test series.

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‘Property Dealer’: Rishabh Pant Trolled Mercilessly After Cheap 2-Run Dismissal In Sri Lanka Warm-Up
Tags: india vs sri lankaIndia vs Sri Lanka 2026rishabh pantRishabh Pant 2 runsRishabh Pant dismissalRishabh Pant Sri LankaRishabh Pant trolling

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‘Property Dealer’: Rishabh Pant Trolled Mercilessly After Cheap 2-Run Dismissal In Sri Lanka Warm-Up

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‘Property Dealer’: Rishabh Pant Trolled Mercilessly After Cheap 2-Run Dismissal In Sri Lanka Warm-Up
‘Property Dealer’: Rishabh Pant Trolled Mercilessly After Cheap 2-Run Dismissal In Sri Lanka Warm-Up
‘Property Dealer’: Rishabh Pant Trolled Mercilessly After Cheap 2-Run Dismissal In Sri Lanka Warm-Up
‘Property Dealer’: Rishabh Pant Trolled Mercilessly After Cheap 2-Run Dismissal In Sri Lanka Warm-Up

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