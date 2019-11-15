ProSportify, SportzLive come together ahead of the first-ever Olympic style boxing, form Emerging Sports and Media Technologies Private Limited. Kartikeya Sharma, the founder, and promoter of ProSportify said,"We combine our strength bringing innovation for sports audiences compiled with experience and engaging TV content. With an aim to become numero uno as sports IP creators in Asia, our first venture as Emerging Sports & Media will be Big Bout, an Olympic Style LIVE televised Boxing league."

ProSportify and SportzLive have come together to form “Emerging Sports & Media Technologies Private Limited”, a major alliance in the Indian sporting realm. The two companies who are the long term executors of the largest sporting leagues in India, the Pro Wrestling League and Premier Badminton League, announced the major conglomeration ahead of the first-ever Olympic style Boxing league scheduled from 2nd December to 21st December 2019, which will be aired on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Prag News, Andy Haryana and P Plus Channels.

SportzLive, founded and led by Atul Pande, a seasoned sports industry professional, has created successful leagues such as Premier Badminton League, of which four seasons have been executed, with an upcoming 5th season in January 2020, whereas, ProSportify has created the first-ever Pro Wrestling League, of which four seasons have been executed. ProSportify has also curated “Great India Run”, an ultramarathon run from India Gate to Gateway of India, and will be launching an array of leagues which includes The Indian Polo League in 2020.

Emerging Sports and Media Technologies (ESM) is all set to organize the Big Bout, India’s first-ever Olympic style boxing league. The league will witness the participation of Olympic medalists and world champions including Mary Kom, Sonia Lather, Amit Panghal, and Manoj Kumar.

Speaking on the successful association, Pande, (Founder & Managing Director – Sportzlive) said, “It is indeed a pleasure partnering with ProSportify and ITV Network to bring the quality sport to Indian audiences. Boxing as a sport demonstrates tremendous promise in India, including potential Olympic and World Success, and we hope to build it as one of the leading sports Franchises in India.”

Founder and promoter, ProSportify, Kartikeya Sharma added, “We combine our strength bringing innovation for sports audiences compiled with experience and engaging TV content. With an aim to become numero uno as sports IP creators in Asia, our first venture as Emerging Sports & Media will be Big Bout, an Olympic Style LIVE televised Boxing league.” Through this partnership, ESM aims to create a vast array of sports products which will include a range of sports in the urban, rural, and luxury, and E Games sector.

