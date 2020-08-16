India's former captain, MS Dhoni, took to social media to announce his retirement from international cricket. As social media exploded with this news, Sakshi Dhoni, the cricketer's wife, shared an Instagram post congratulating her husband on his career, after he announced that he would be retiring form International cricket, effective immediately.

She said that he should be proud of all the things that he has achieved in his cricketing career, and that he had given his best to the game he played. She also wished him ‘health, happiness, and wonderful things ahead’.

She ended with a quote from a famous poet, Maya Angelou, “People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel. — Maya Angelou’”

Dhoni retires as India’s most successful LOI captain, having won all three trophies, the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 World Cup, and the 201 Champions League. He last played for India in the 2019 WC Semi-Final Against New Zealand, where he was runout on 49.

Many cricket observers have noted the ironic fact that Dhoni, someone who was known for being an extremely fast runner able to take quick singles, both started and ended his career with a runout. He was runout for a duck in his first game, and then runout in his last game as well.

