India has whitewashed West Indies in the three-matches T20 international series. Krunal Pandya won player of the series award, here is what his brother Hardik Pandya tweeted on his achievement.

Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder of team India, congratulated his big brother Krunal Pandya on Wednesday for bagging player of the series in the three-match T20 International series played between West Indies and India in the India tour of West Indies. Hardik Pandya’s remark came after India’s seven-wicket win against West Indies in the third T20 International. As an outcome of the win, Men in blue whitewashed West Indies by 3-0 in the series.

Hardik Pandya firstly congratulated Team India in his tweet and said that the team has delivered a dominating performance in the game and then he congratulated his brother on bagging player of the series award. He concluded his tweet by saying that he is very proud of his brother.

Hardik Pandya has been rested for the complete India tour of West Indies he was playing continuously for the last two or three months. In the three-matches T20 international series, Krunal Pandya took three wickets and scored 57 runs while batting too.

Krunal Pandya also tweeted on the three matches T20 International series and said that it was a rememberable series and after that, he thanked team India for the support.

In the third T20 international, India restricted West Indies to just 146 runs in the allotted twenty overs after an impressive game of Deepak Chahar with the ball. In the chase of 147 runs, India lost two early wickets at just 27 runs but Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli handled the situation and partnered for 106 runs and took team India at the safe side. Virat Kohli was dismissed at a score of 59 runs but Pant ensured that the Men in Blue registered a win in the game by 7 wickets.

