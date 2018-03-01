French league leaders (Ligue 1) Paris Saint Germain (PSG) on Wednesday confirming that the Brazilian superstar Neymar will undergo surgery in his homeland at the end of this week. Neymar's injury was a blot on PSG's remarkable 3-0 win over arch-rivals Marseille in the French cup last week. The club in their statement that a joint decision has been taken between the medical staffs of both Paris Saint-Germain and the Brazil national team.

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) on Wednesday have released an official statement about Neymar’s injury update confirming that the Brazilian superstar will undergo surgery in his homeland at the end of this week. The 26-year old departed the Parc Des Princes on a stretcher in the French Clasico between PSG and Marseille. Neymar’s horrific injury on Sunday was a blot on PSG’s remarkable 3-0 win over arch-rivals Marseille in the French cup. Neymar’s injury in the Marseille clash made instant headlines and further questioned his availability for the upcoming heavyweight clash with Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

PSG manager Unai Emery heightened hopes for the Les Parisiens fans when he said that there are slightest of chances that Neymar will recover in time. Emery along with PSG players remained optimistic about Neymar’s injury until Tuesday arrived and reports confirmed that Neymar will not be a part of PSG in the returning leg. Neymar’s father highlighting the seriousness of Neymar’s injury told ESPN Brasil that the Brazilian superstar should undergo surgery in order to recover before the FIFA World Cup.

With Neymar’s already stating that Les Parisiens are looking for the right time, PSG on Thursday took a joint decision with Brazilian national team on Neymar’s injury. “After an initial treatment period of three days inline with a strict medical protocol, a joint decision has been taken between the medical staffs of both Paris Saint-Germain and the Brazil national team,” PSG said in their official website. The former FC Barcelona player and currently the most expensive player in world football will continue his recovery in Brazil. “In accordance with the player, it has been decided that Neymar Jr will undergo surgery in Brazil at the end of this week,” the statement added. Neymar will be operated on by Dr Rodrigo Lasmar, accompanied by Professor Saillant, representing the Paris club.

