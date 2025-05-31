PSG Crush Inter Milan 5-0 To Lift First Ever Champions League Trophy In Historic Rout, Teenage Sensation Désiré Doué Shines

Doué’s brace helped PSG take a firm grip on the match before Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and substitute Senny Mayulu added the final touches to PSG’s emphatic victory.

Paris Saint-Germain won their first Champions League title with a 5-0 demolition of Inter Milan in Munich

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured their maiden UEFA Champions League trophy with a stunning 5-0 triumph over Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena in Munich. This commanding win marks the largest margin of victory in a Champions League final since the competition began in 1956.

The victory also completed PSG’s historic treble, having already lifted the Ligue 1 and Coupe de France titles this season.

🔴🔵✨ The PSG players lift the Champions League trophy! 🤩🏆 pic.twitter.com/Ffzqho4WSD Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Goals Side (@goalsside) May 31, 2025

Hakimi and Teenage Sensation Désiré Doué Spark PSG’s Dominance

The scoring began early with Achraf Hakimi opening the net in the 12th minute against his former club. The French champions were propelled further by 19-year-old forward Désiré Doué, who made history by becoming the first teenager since Eusebio in 1962 to score twice in a Champions League final.

Doué’s brace helped PSG take a firm grip on the match before Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and substitute Senny Mayulu added the final touches to PSG’s emphatic victory.

Owned by Qatari investors, PSG spent over a decade assembling some of football’s biggest names, including Lionel Messi, Neymar, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Kylian Mbappé, in pursuit of Champions League glory.

However, their recent shift towards nurturing young talent has now borne fruit, ironically in the first season without Mbappé, who transferred to Real Madrid last summer aiming to win the Champions League himself.

Historic Triumph for French Football and Coach Luis Enrique

PSG’s win makes them only the second French club to lift Europe’s most prestigious club trophy, following Marseille’s success in 1993. For coach Luis Enrique, this marks his second Champions League victory, having previously won it with Barcelona in 2015.

Hakimi praised Enrique’s impact, saying, “He is the man who has changed everything at PSG… He deserves it more than anyone else.”

The Allianz Arena, Bayern Munich’s home ground, was a symbolic stage for PSG’s triumph. It was here where they had lost their only previous Champions League final in 2020 to Bayern, a defeat that left Neymar in tears during a fanless final held in Lisbon amid the pandemic.

This time, thousands of PSG supporters celebrated loudly with flags and flares, outshining the Inter fans, many of whom left well before the final whistle.

PSG complete the treble 🏆🔥 The first French team to ever do it in history! 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/8IiClL1Jxd — Goals Side (@goalsside) May 31, 2025

Marquinhos Reflects on PSG’s Journey to Glory

Defender Marquinhos expressed the emotional weight of the victory, recalling the players who had tried and failed before them. “I think of all the players who have come through and not succeeded… Now we’re here and we’re bringing it home.” He dedicated the win to the fans worldwide and called it “the best day of my life.”

PSG’s early breakthrough came with swift and precise play as Vitinha’s pass found Doué, who instead of shooting, assisted Hakimi for an easy finish. This was the earliest goal in a Champions League final since 2019. Doué then doubled the lead eight minutes later, benefiting from a fortunate deflection to beat Inter’s goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

Doué’s Historic Brace and Late Goals Seal PSG’s Landmark Win

Doué’s second goal came in the 63rd minute, confidently placing the ball in the bottom corner. “I have no words, that was simply incredible for me,” he said after the match. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored the fourth goal ten minutes later, followed by substitute Senny Mayulu, who scored just two minutes after coming on, joining the ranks of teenage scorers in a final.

PSG’s 5-0 win surpassed previous biggest final margins, overtaking AC Milan’s 4-0 victories in 1989 and 1994, and Bayern Munich’s 4-0 win in 1974, making it the most one-sided final in Champions League history.

ALSO READ: Jasprit Bumrah’s Yorker Sends Washington Sundar Back: Fans Declare It Best Ball Of IPL 2025