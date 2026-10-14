PSG Manager Luis Enrique Hopes Manchester City Are Not Stripped Of Their Titles As Sanctions Loom

With Paris St. Germain and Manchester City set to lock horns in a high-voltage clash in the UEFA Champions League at the Etihad Arena, the former’s coach Luis Enrique has backed the opposition. With the English Premier League (EPL) club facing sanctions after being found guilty of breaching the tournament rules, Enrique hopes they are not stripped of titles.

“ I love the way they play football” – PSG manager Luis Enrique on Manchester City

The Premier League said City had used “sham” commercial contracts as ​part of schemes to inflate revenue and understate costs ​by more than £900 million ($1.19 billion). City, who have denied ⁠wrongdoing throughout the case and have appealed the verdict , could ​face punishments ranging from fines and a points deduction, to ​relegation and potentially being stripped of their titles. Asked about the verdict before PSG’s Champions League match against City, Luis Enrique told a press ​conference on Tuesday:

“The first thing when you hear that, ​it’s a surprise, but I think we need to respect the process ‌and ⁠wait for the final decision. There are authorities responsible for making that decision, these decisions, and we have to wait, but if I speak only about football and the things ​that I ​saw on the ⁠pitch, Man City deserve those trophies. I love the way they play football, and after ​that, you have to wait (for the) last ​decision and ⁠nothing else … I think the trophies that you win on the pitch remains on the pitch, and they deserve to ⁠win ​that. I hope they can avoid ​that sanction.”

The two sides have also had a competitive rivalry. In seven games combined, Manchester City have emerged victorious in four, while PSG have won a couple. The remaining one resulted in a draw.