Neymar failed to manage a goal for his Paris Saint Germain in their Champions League last-16 opening tie against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu but gave them major boost ahead of the returning fixture, by flooring Real Madrid transfer rumours. Brazil forward was absolutely brilliant with his skills but it was his Ballon d'Or rival Cristiano Ronaldo who stole the show with a double.

Neymar has floored the rumours of a potential transfer to Real Madrid next season, insisting that he was happy in Paris. The Brazilian ace has been continuously linked to a move back to Spain with the Los Blancos with some reports also claiming that a deal is already in place between the player and the club. However, Neymar seems to be not looking anywhere else but PSG’s chances in the Champions League after suffering a 3-1 defeat against Madrid in the last-16 tie on Thursday.

The 25-year-old forward secured his move from Barcelona to PSG in a world record transfer which saw him become the world’s most expensive player. Soon after his move, Neymar took a more central role at the club while moving away from Messi’s shadow and adopted himself in the line-up as a natural leader. However, he was engaged in an on-field feud with strike partner Edinson Cavani over a penalty and was reportedly unhappy with manager Unai Emery. Recently Neymar was booed by the PSG fans when he stepped up to take a penalty in a game which could have seen Cavani reach his 100 club goals had he scored the penalty.

All the rumours backed by Real Madrid President Florentino Perez’s claims that he saw Neymar as one of the best players out there and assured that it would be easy for the Brazilian to win the Ballon d’Or in the Spanish capital. Something that Neymar has dreamt off as a player. He left Barcelona for a world-record €222million switch seeking the biggest individual prize in world football. But he spoke against the rumours when asked about a potential move to their Champions League rivals in future after losing the first leg tie 3-1.

Insisting that he was happy with how things have went for him in Paris, Neymar said, “I have a contract with PSG. I am happy with my team-mates and I only think about my story here,” as quoted by Goal. He was brilliant for PSG against the two-time champions but failed to find the back of the net and had nothing to show for his otherwise glamorous display. Ronaldo scored a double with Marcelo scoring the third to register a convincing victory against PSG after going down 1-0 inside 35 minutes. Adrien Rabiot scored the only goal for PSG in the clash.

PSG will now have to score at least two goals in Paris and ensure Madrid doesn’t score even once to ensure they progress further in the competition. The Brazil international was inspirational for Barcelona in the Champions League last season when the Catalan giants came from 4-0 down in the first leg to script a remarkable comeback and win the game 6-5 on aggregate. PSG will host Real at the Parc des Princes on March 7 and Neymar will hope to pull things back for his side and ensure they progress further in the competition, something that the PSG administration has demanded from the star forward.