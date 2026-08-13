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Home > Sports News > PSG vs Aston Villa: Desire Doue Fires PSG to UEFA Super Cup Glory; UCL Winners Become Third Team to Retain Trophy

PSG vs Aston Villa: Desire Doue Fires PSG to UEFA Super Cup Glory; UCL Winners Become Third Team to Retain Trophy

Paris Saint-Germain defeated Aston Villa 2-1 in the UEFA Super Cup 2026 at Red Bull Arena Salzburg. Goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue secured victory, while Brian Madjo became the youngest scorer in Super Cup history as PSG retained the prestigious trophy.

PSG defeated Aston Villa 2-1 to win the UEFA Super Cup. Image Credit: AFP
PSG defeated Aston Villa 2-1 to win the UEFA Super Cup. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-08-13 09:38 IST

PSG vs Aston Villa, UEFA Super Cup: Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), the winners of the UEFA Champions League, defeated Aston Villa, the winners of the Europa League, 2-1 on Wednesday at Red Bull Arena Salzburg thanks to a goal from Desire Doue. In the 61st minute, the 21-year-old gave PSG the lead again, but the Premier League team fought valiantly in a game that marked the beginning of their season.

PSG Retain UEFA Super Cup With 2-1 Win Over Aston Villa

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia cut inside from the left and wrong-footed Marco Bizot with a sensational effort in the 20th minute. 

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Later, in the 45th minute, 17-year-old Brian Madjo produced an equaliser for Aston Villa, becoming the youngest goal-scorer in the competition’s history, shrugging off a challenge from William Pacho. Brian was an electric presence on the field, having seen his three other chances sail wide of the target. 

In the 61st minute, Desire brought PSG back in the lead, but Hammings saw his attempt for an equaliser put to bed by the goalie Matvey Safonov. Aston fought, but PSG managed to keep the scoreline undisturbed and started their season with a trophy.

Luis Enrique Speaks After PSG’s Win Over Aston Villa

Speaking post-match, manager Luis Enrique said, as quoted by the club’s official website, “It was a difficult match to prepare for. The players needed a rest and some time with their families, but every time they pull on the Paris Saint-Germain shirt, there is that connection with the fans, and amongst the players themselves. What we showed again today is that, despite mistakes and a lot of things missing, we are the team we have always been.” 

“We always talk about the players who start the match, but it is very important to be ready to come on as a substitute, especially in this sort of match. All the players are on the same page, and that is very important, because to win big trophies, you need everyone to pull together,” he added.

PSG Becomes Third Team to Win Back-to-Back UEFA Super Cup Titles

Aston Villa, who won the Super Cup in 1982, had plenty of possession late on, but PSG put in an impressive defensive display and join AC Milan and Real Madrid as the only teams to retain the trophy. Luis Enrique won his 13th trophy since joining PSG in 2023, while Villa boss Unai Emery has now lost all four UEFA Super Cup appearances.

Also Read: Lionel Messi Returns After Jorge Messi’s Death as Inter Miami Crash Out of Leagues Cup vs Leon

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PSG vs Aston Villa: Desire Doue Fires PSG to UEFA Super Cup Glory; UCL Winners Become Third Team to Retain Trophy
Tags: Desire DoueKhvicha KvaratskheliaLuis EnriquePSGPSG vs Aston Villauefa super cup 2026

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PSG vs Aston Villa: Desire Doue Fires PSG to UEFA Super Cup Glory; UCL Winners Become Third Team to Retain Trophy
PSG vs Aston Villa: Desire Doue Fires PSG to UEFA Super Cup Glory; UCL Winners Become Third Team to Retain Trophy
PSG vs Aston Villa: Desire Doue Fires PSG to UEFA Super Cup Glory; UCL Winners Become Third Team to Retain Trophy
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