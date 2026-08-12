PSG vs Aston Villa Live Streaming, UEFA Super Cup: When and where to Watch European Season Opener Live in India?

PSG vs Aston Villa UEFA Super Cup LIVE Streaming: UEFA Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain will face UEFA Europa League winners Aston Villa in the 2026 UEFA Super Cup at Stadion Salzburg in Salzburg, Austria, on Wednesday, August 12. PSG are appearing in the showpiece after winning their second Champions League title, while Aston Villa earned their place after lifting the Europa League. The French giants defeated Tottenham Hotspur on penalties in last year’s Super Cup after a 2-2 draw, and will be looking to begin the new European season with another trophy. Here are all the details, including the match date, venue, kick-off time, TV telecast and live streaming information in India.

PSG vs Aston Villa UEFA Super Cup Match Details

Match: Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa, UEFA Super Cup 2026

Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa, UEFA Super Cup 2026 Date: Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Wednesday, August 12, 2026 Venue: Stadion Salzburg, Salzburg, Austria

Stadion Salzburg, Salzburg, Austria Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST, Thursday, August 13 (9:00 PM local time)

Where to Watch PSG vs Aston Villa UEFA Super Cup Live on TV in India?

Football fans in India can watch the PSG vs Aston Villa UEFA Super Cup 2026 live on the Sony Sports Network. The match will be telecast on Sony Sports 2, Sony Sports 3 and Sony Sports 4, along with their respective HD channels.

How to Watch PSG vs Aston Villa UEFA Super Cup Live Streaming in India?

The PSG vs Aston Villa UEFA Super Cup 2026 will be streamed live in India on the Sony LIV app and website. Fans can follow the European season opener online through the streaming platform. ([sportstar.thehindu.com](https://sportstar.thehindu.com/football/when-where-to-watch-uefa-super-cup-psg-vs-aston-villa-tonight-time-channel-live-streaming-details/article71335178.ece))

When and Where Will PSG vs Aston Villa UEFA Super Cup 2026 Take Place?

The UEFA Super Cup between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa will be played at Stadion Salzburg in Salzburg, Austria, on Wednesday, August 12. It will be the first UEFA club final to be staged at the venue. The match will kick off at 9:00 PM local time, which means Indian viewers will have to stay up until 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, August 13.

PSG vs Aston Villa UEFA Super Cup: How Did Both Teams Qualify?

PSG booked their place in the UEFA Super Cup after winning the Champions League. The French club defeated Arsenal on penalties after the final ended 1-1 following regulation time and extra time, with Kai Havertz scoring for the Gunners and Ousmane Dembele finding the net for PSG.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, earned their place in the Super Cup after winning the UEFA Europa League. The English club will be aiming to add another major European trophy to their collection by defeating the reigning Champions League holders.

PSG vs Aston Villa UEFA Super Cup 2026

The fixture pits the winners of Europe’s two premier club competitions from the previous season against each other. PSG will enter the contest looking to continue their recent success on the continental stage, while Aston Villa will be hoping to produce another memorable European night. With both teams competing for their first piece of major silverware of the new campaign, the UEFA Super Cup promises to be a closely watched European season opener.