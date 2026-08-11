PSG vs Aston Villa UEFA Super Cup 2026: Date, Kick-Off Time, Venue, Teams, Predicted XI, Live Streaming | All You Need to Know

PSG vs Aston Villa UEFA Super Cup 2026: Paris Saint-Germain will take on Aston Villa in the 2026 UEFA Super Cup at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg, Austria, on Wednesday, August 12. The match will pit the reigning Champions League winners against the Europa League champions, with PSG aiming to win the trophy for the second consecutive year and Aston Villa looking to add another major European honour to their collection. Here are all the details, including date, kick-off time, venue, teams, predicted playing XIs, referee and live streaming.

PSG vs Aston Villa UEFA Super Cup 2026 Match Details

Match: Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa, UEFA Super Cup 2026

Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa, UEFA Super Cup 2026 Date: Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Wednesday, August 12, 2026 Venue: Red Bull Arena, Salzburg, Austria

Red Bull Arena, Salzburg, Austria Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST (8:00 PM BST / 9:00 PM CET)

PSG vs Aston Villa UEFA Super Cup 2026: Which Teams Are Playing?

Paris Saint-Germain: PSG qualified for the UEFA Super Cup after retaining the Champions League title. Luis Enrique’s side defeated Arsenal on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the Champions League final to become back-to-back European champions.

Aston Villa: Villa earned their place after winning the Europa League for the first time. Unai Emery’s side defeated Freiburg 3-0 in the final in Istanbul to end a long wait for major silverware and secure their place in the Super Cup.

PSG vs Aston Villa Team News

PSG’s Portuguese trio of Vitinha, Nuno Mendes and Joao Neves, along with captain Marquinhos, returned from their post-World Cup breaks and featured in the recent friendly against Manchester United. Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Fabian Ruiz, Achraf Hakimi, Lucas Hernandez and Warren Zaire-Emery could also feature if they are considered match-fit.

PSG will not have Goncalo Ramos, Randal Kolo Muani or Lee Kang-in, who have left the club this summer. Bradley Barcola’s future also remains uncertain ahead of the Super Cup.

Aston Villa could be without captain John McGinn, who limped off during their recent friendly victory over BG Pathum United. Amadou Onana and Manzambi are also sidelined, while Ezri Konsa, Ollie Watkins and goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez may not be ready to start.

PSG vs Aston Villa Predicted Playing XIs

PSG Predicted XI: Safonov; Zabarnyi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Joao Neves, Vitinha, Dro Fernandez; Mbaye, Mayulu, Kvaratskhelia.

Aston Villa Predicted XI: Bizot; Cash, Lindelof, Pau Torres, Maatsen; Joao Gomes, Kamara; McGinn, Buendia, Garnacho; Abraham.

Who Is the Referee for PSG vs Aston Villa?

The PSG vs Aston Villa UEFA Super Cup will be officiated by Omar Artan of Somalia. Artan had been selected to referee at the 2026 FIFA World Cup but was prevented from entering the United States by border officials in Miami despite holding a diplomatic passport and a single-entry US visa.

UEFA said Artan’s appointment for the Super Cup was made following discussions with the Confederation of African Football (CAF). He was named the 2025 CAF Men’s Referee of the Year and was set to become the first Somali referee to officiate at a FIFA World Cup.

Where to Watch PSG vs Aston Villa UEFA Super Cup 2026 Live on TV?

The UEFA Super Cup is part of UEFA’s club competition broadcast package in India. Fans should check the Sony Sports Network channels for the television broadcast of PSG vs Aston Villa.

How to Watch PSG vs Aston Villa UEFA Super Cup 2026 Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the PSG vs Aston Villa UEFA Super Cup live through SonyLIV. Live scores, commentary and match updates will also be available online during the game.

PSG vs Aston Villa UEFA Super Cup 2026 Prediction

PSG enter the contest as favourites after retaining their Champions League crown and producing another strong European campaign. Luis Enrique’s side also have greater recent experience of playing in major finals, while their high-intensity pressing and attacking quality could cause problems for Villa.

Aston Villa, however, have already shown their ability to compete at the highest level under Unai Emery. The English side have also strengthened their squad and will be determined to make the most of their first UEFA Super Cup appearance in the modern single-match format.

Prediction: PSG 2-1 Aston Villa.

PSG vs Aston Villa UEFA Super Cup 2026: Key Facts

PSG: 2025-26 Champions League winners and reigning Ligue 1 champions

2025-26 Champions League winners and reigning Ligue 1 champions Aston Villa: 2025-26 Europa League winners

2025-26 Europa League winners Venue: Red Bull Arena, Salzburg

Red Bull Arena, Salzburg Date: August 12, 2026

August 12, 2026 Kick-off: 12:30 AM IST on August 13

12:30 AM IST on August 13 Referee: Omar Artan

Omar Artan Extra Time: No extra time if the scores are level after 90 minutes; the winner will be decided by a penalty shoot-out

PSG vs Aston Villa UEFA Super Cup 2026 Live Score and Updates

PSG vs Aston Villa live score, goals, team news, substitutions, highlights and all major updates from the 2026 UEFA Super Cup will be available online. The match is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, August 13, with the official fixture taking place on Wednesday, August 12 in Austria.