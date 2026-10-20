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Home > Sports News > PSG vs BAR, UEFA Champions League: Check Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

PSG vs BAR, UEFA Champions League: Check Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

PSG vs BAR, UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain will host Barcelona in a blockbuster UEFA Champions League 2026-27 league phase encounter at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Tuesday (Oct 20). Both teams have made impressive starts to their European campaigns, winning their opening two matches and establishing themselves among the early contenders. With both sides boasting formidable attacking options, the contest promises to be a high-intensity clash. Here are all the details, including match timing, venue, live telecast in India and probable playing XIs.

PSG vs BAR, UEFA Champions League: Check Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona All You Need To Know - Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India
PSG vs BAR, UEFA Champions League: Check Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona All You Need To Know - Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Tue 2026-10-20 18:55 IST

PSG vs BAR, UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain will host Barcelona in a blockbuster UEFA Champions League 2026-27 league phase encounter at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Tuesday (Oct 20). Both teams have made impressive starts to their European campaigns, winning their opening two matches and establishing themselves among the early contenders. With both sides boasting formidable attacking options, the contest promises to be a high-intensity clash. Here are all the details, including match timing, venue, live telecast in India and probable playing XIs.

PSG vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Match Details

  • Match: Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2026-27
  • Date: Tuesday (Oct 20), 2026
  • Venue: Parc des Princes, Paris, France
  • Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST (Wednesday, Oct 21)

Where to Watch PSG vs Barcelona Live on TV in India?

Football fans in India can watch the Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League match live on the Sony Sports Network. The contest will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday (Oct 21), despite being scheduled for Tuesday evening in Paris.

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How to Watch PSG vs Barcelona Live Streaming in India?

The PSG vs Barcelona Champions League match will be available for live streaming on the SonyLiv app and website in India. Viewers can follow the European heavyweights as they compete for another victory in the league phase.

PSG vs Barcelona Team News

Paris Saint-Germain head into the fixture after an impressive performance against Manchester City, where they raced to a 3-0 first-half advantage before securing a notable European victory. Despite Khvicha Kvaratskhelia not starting that match, PSG showcased their attacking depth and ability to trouble elite opposition. Luis Enrique’s side have scored 10 goals in their first two Champions League matches and will look to maintain that momentum against Barcelona.

Barcelona have also enjoyed a prolific start to their European campaign, scoring nine goals across victories over Feyenoord and Galatasaray. Hansi Flick’s side followed those results with a 5-2 win against Real Betis in La Liga, extending their winning run to 11 matches across all competitions this season. However, their defensive record remains a concern, with the Catalan club managing only one clean sheet in their previous seven games across all competitions.

PSG vs Barcelona Probable Playing XIs

Paris Saint-Germain Probable XI: Matvei Safonov, Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Lucas Digne, Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha, Joao Neves, Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Barcelona Probable XI: Joan Garcia, Andres Cuenca Espart, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Joao Cancelo, Pedri, Rodri, Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Anthony Gordon, Raphinha.

PSG vs Barcelona Match Prediction

PSG’s home advantage and impressive attacking display against Manchester City could make them slight favourites. However, Barcelona’s excellent winning run and ability to score freely mean they are capable of securing a positive result in Paris. A closely contested match with goals from both sides appears likely.

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PSG vs BAR, UEFA Champions League: Check Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India
Tags: UEFA Champions League

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PSG vs BAR, UEFA Champions League: Check Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India
PSG vs BAR, UEFA Champions League: Check Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India
PSG vs BAR, UEFA Champions League: Check Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India
PSG vs BAR, UEFA Champions League: Check Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India
PSG vs BAR, UEFA Champions League: Check Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

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