Neymar and Mohamed Salah will be the centre of attention at Parc des Princes

PSG vs Liverpool Live streaming India Time: Both Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain’s UEFA Champions League hopes hang by a thread as all the four teams in the Group C are separated by a mere difference of two points. Napoli leads the Champions League’s Group C table with 6 points while Liverpool follows at the second spot with the same number of points but inferior goal difference. Paris Saint-Germain lies at the third spot with 5 points and an ambitious Red Star Belgrade completes the table with 4 points to their name.

A victory for either side in the upcoming Champions League match will diminish the losing side’s chances of advancing into the round of 16 stages and neither of them can afford it. However, a draw seems the most viable option for them but given the rampant form that the Parc des Princes are in and their desire to avenge the away defeat to the Reds will prove to be crucial.

On the other hand, Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp will be wary of the threat that PSG poses with its star attacking lineup of Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe. However, the Reds have their own Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino to counter the attacking challenge but the home advantage for PSG will be a massive factor.

Where and how to catch the live stream of PSG vs Liverpool match?

The live stream of the match will be available on Sonyliv.com and if you want to watch the game on the go, then you can access it on Sonyliv app.

When and what time is the Champions League match between PSG vs Liverpool?

The match will start from 00:30 am India time on Thursday night.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of Champions League 2018-19 match? Which TV channel will have the match live?

The live TV coverage of PSG vs Liverpool will be available on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD.

What will be the likely lineups in PSG vs Liverpool?

PSG XI: Buffon; Kehrer, Thiago Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat; Verratti, Marquinhos, Di Maria; Neymar, Cavani, Mbappe

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Mane

