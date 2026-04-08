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Home > Sports News > PSG vs Liverpool Live Streaming: Where to Watch Champions League Match on TV and Online In India

PSG vs Liverpool Live Streaming: Where to Watch Champions League Match on TV and Online In India

The UEFA Champions League quarterfinal will feature Liverpool taking on the defending champions Paris Saint-Germain. In this episode of the epic battle of the champions, Mohamed Salah intends to use victory as a way to end his tenure with the club on a trophy note. Follow the live action on Sony LIV and Sony Sports Network.

PSG vs Liverpool (Image Credits: X)
PSG vs Liverpool (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: April 8, 2026 16:38:35 IST

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PSG vs Liverpool Live Streaming: Where to Watch Champions League Match on TV and Online In India

Liverpool will try to reward their main man, Mohamed Salah, with a trophy in his last season with the club as they face defending European champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal match in France on Wednesday.

Another title defence for the Premier League champions in England seems almost impossible, and they have also been eliminated from the FA Cup. Salah had won the Champions League in his first season with Liverpool and would probably want his career at the club to go full circle through this competition.

In Liverpool’s bid to reward the club legend Mohamed Salah with a trophy in his farewell season, they face the defending European champion, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal in France on Wednesday.

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The Premier League champions’ title defence in England is nearly finished, plus they have been eliminated from the FA Cup. Salah lifted the Champions League trophy in his first season at Liverpool, and he must be wishing his stay at the club is marked by this competition.

PSG VS LIVERPOOL HEAD-TO-HEAD:

Total matches: 6 Paris Saint-Germain: 3 Liverpool: 3

PSG Vs Liverpool Live Streaming, Champions League 2025-26

When will the PSG vs Liverpool Champions League 2025-26 match take place?

The PSG vs Liverpool match will be held on Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

When will the PSG vs Liverpool Champions League 2025-26 match start?

The match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, April 9, 2026. 2026.

Where will the PSG vs Liverpool Champions League 2025-26 match be played?

The match will be played at Parc des Princes in Paris, France.

Where to Watch PSG vs Liverpool Champions League 2025-26 Match In India?

The match will be live-streamed on the Sony Live  App and Website. It will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

Predicted 11

PSG probable XI: Safonov, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Neves, Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

Liverpool Probable XI: Mamardashvili; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Wirtz; Ekitike

Also Read: FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: Where to Watch Champions League Match on TV and Online In India

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Tags: Champions LeagueLiverpool FCPSGPSG vs Liverpool Live Streaminguefa

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PSG vs Liverpool Live Streaming: Where to Watch Champions League Match on TV and Online In India

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PSG vs Liverpool Live Streaming: Where to Watch Champions League Match on TV and Online In India

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PSG vs Liverpool Live Streaming: Where to Watch Champions League Match on TV and Online In India
PSG vs Liverpool Live Streaming: Where to Watch Champions League Match on TV and Online In India
PSG vs Liverpool Live Streaming: Where to Watch Champions League Match on TV and Online In India
PSG vs Liverpool Live Streaming: Where to Watch Champions League Match on TV and Online In India

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