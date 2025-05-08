Home
Thursday, May 8, 2025
PSL 2025 In Crisis: Drone Strike Near Rawalpindi Stadium Cancels Matches, Relocation To Karachi Likely Amid Indo-Pak Tensions

Drone strike near Rawalpindi Stadium halts PSL 2025 matches as India-Pak tensions escalate; PCB considers moving fixtures to Karachi amid security concerns.

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 has been thrown into uncertainty following escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, particularly after India launched “Operation Sindoor” in response to recent terror attacks. A drone strike near the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium has forced the cancellation of two scheduled matches and could potentially lead to the relocation of all remaining fixtures to Karachi.

The PCB had initially stated that PSL 2025 would go on as planned. However, the situation changed rapidly after a drone attack near the Rawalpindi venue just hours before Thursday’s match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi.

“Today’s match has been called off,” a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official told TimesofIndia.com. “Tomorrow’s fixture between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi has also been cancelled.”

According to PCB, the cancelled matches will be rescheduled, and updates on the revised dates and venues will be shared soon.

PSL Fixtures Disrupted by Drone Strike

Rawalpindi was originally slated to host four matches on May 7, 8, 9, and 10. The final group stage match is scheduled in Multan on May 11, followed by the qualifier on May 13 in Rawalpindi. The two eliminators and the final were planned for Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on May 14, 16, and 18.

But now, due to the growing threat perception and ongoing military tensions, the PCB is actively considering shifting the rest of the tournament to Karachi.

“The decision to move fixtures was discussed in an emergency meeting held at Gaddafi Stadium, attended by PSL franchise owners and law enforcement agencies,” said a source familiar with the development.

England Cricketers May Exit PSL Amid Growing Security Concerns

Meanwhile, several England players participating in PSL 2025 are reportedly weighing their options and considering an early return home. This includes James Vince, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Luke Wood, and Tom Kohler-Cadmore. English coaches like Ravi Bopara and Alexandra Hartley are also part of the PSL ecosystem.

A report by The Telegraph noted that some of these players are “exploring their options” in light of the heightened risk following Operation Sindoor.

India’s Operation Sindoor and Its Impact

India’s armed forces launched Operation Sindoor earlier this week, targeting nine terror camps of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The operation was a retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 civilian lives.

The fallout of these military actions is now spilling over into sports, affecting the PSL’s continuity and raising broader concerns about international events hosted in the region.

What’s Next for PSL 2025?

While the PCB remains committed to continuing the tournament, the future of PSL 2025 hangs in the balance. A final decision regarding venue relocation and player participation is expected soon.

Karachi PSL matches Operation Sindoor PSL 2025 Rawalpindi drone strike

