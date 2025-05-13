Home
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
PSL 2025 Resumes May 17, Same Day As IPL 2025 Comeback; Final To Be Held On May 25

The PSL final now coincides with the first T20I between Pakistan and Bangladesh, which was originally scheduled to be held in Faisalabad on May 25.

PSL 2025 Resumes May 17, Same Day As IPL 2025 Comeback; Final To Be Held On May 25

PSL 2025 Resumes May 17, Same Day as IPL 2025 Comeback; Final To Be Held on May 25


The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is all set to resume its 2025 season on May 17, with the final scheduled for May 25. Interestingly, the final match will take place on the same day the Indian Premier League (IPL) also makes its return.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi made the announcement on Tuesday through a post on X. He wrote, “HBL PSL X picks up from where it left off. 6 teams, 0 fear. Get ready for 8 thrilling matches starting 17th May, leading up to the Grand Final on 25th May. Best of luck to all the teams!”

 

The PSL was suspended last week due to rising cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.

Venues Yet to Be Finalized as Franchises Push for Swift Conclusion

Although the new dates are confirmed, the PCB has yet to release the updated schedule and venues for the remaining matches.

It is expected that the last eight games will be played in Pakistan. Franchises are eager to complete the season as quickly as possible and avoid further delays.

According to a report from ESPNcricinfo, league officials met with franchise representatives on Monday to discuss possible venues and logistics for the remaining matches.

One major challenge is the uncertain availability of overseas players. Some franchises are confident about the return of their international players while others remain unsure.

Replacement Draft on the Table as Foreign Player Participation Remains Unclear

The limited availability of overseas cricketers could create an imbalance between teams.

To address this issue, the PCB is considering organizing a replacement draft that would allow teams to fill in the gaps left by unavailable foreign players.

This step is being discussed to ensure that the competition remains fair and competitive for all six teams.

Bangladesh Tour Likely to Be Rescheduled Due to PSL Overlap

The resumption of PSL also affects Bangladesh’s upcoming tour of Pakistan.

The PSL final now coincides with the first T20I between Pakistan and Bangladesh, which was originally scheduled to be held in Faisalabad on May 25.

According to the Bangladesh Cricket Board, discussions about the tour are “active and ongoing”.

Bangladesh was originally set to play five T20I matches from May 25 to June 3 across Faisalabad and Lahore. The overlap in scheduling means that the tour dates will likely be revised.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli’s Chat With Premanand Maharaj After Announcing Test Retirement Will Make Your Day!

 

