PSL 2025 Without DRS? Report Suggests India-Pakistan Tensions Behind Decision

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is expected to resume without the use of Decision Review System (DRS) and Hawkeye technology. This development follows escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, which have led to logistical and personnel challenges for the league.

Technological Setback Due to Cross-Border Tensions

The absence of DRS comes as key technical staff, mainly Indian nationals who operated the system, have not returned to Pakistan. The PSL was suspended after India conducted missile strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. These actions followed the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) attempted to relocate the rest of the tournament to the UAE, but the Emirates Cricket Board declined the proposal.

A source from one of the franchises confirmed that the remainder of the matches will go on without the DRS.

“Which means that the last few remaining matches of the PSL will now be completed without any DRS which is a big blow to the board and teams,” the source said.

The source also mentioned that the majority of the broadcaster’s staff were Indian nationals who left the country after the league was halted and have not returned due to the tense situation.

Franchise Struggles Amid Talent Exodus

Teams are not only missing technological support but are also struggling with the loss of key overseas players.

Some international players have withdrawn from the PSL to join the Indian Premier League. Among them are Mitchell Owens and Kusal Mendis.

Islamabad United Hit by Last-Minute Departure

Islamabad United suffered a major setback on Thursday. Just ahead of their Eliminator 2 match scheduled for Friday, their opener Alex Hales returned to England.

With rising geopolitical tensions disrupting operations, the PSL now faces the difficult task of completing its 10th season without key technology and several top players.

