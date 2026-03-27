PSL 2026: Babar Azam Gets Brutally Trolled After Missing Catch During Ad Shoot For Peshawar Zalmi- WATCH Viral Video

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
FBI director JioHotstar CM meeting India Mardaani 3 netflix avalanche accident realme donald trump Delhi NCR connectivity Donald Trump Iran remarks AI boyfriend Jianguo Allahabad Asli Dhurandhar AB devilliers American currency redesign FBI director JioHotstar CM meeting India Mardaani 3 netflix avalanche accident realme donald trump Delhi NCR connectivity Donald Trump Iran remarks AI boyfriend Jianguo Allahabad Asli Dhurandhar AB devilliers American currency redesign FBI director JioHotstar CM meeting India Mardaani 3 netflix avalanche accident realme donald trump Delhi NCR connectivity Donald Trump Iran remarks AI boyfriend Jianguo Allahabad Asli Dhurandhar AB devilliers American currency redesign FBI director JioHotstar CM meeting India Mardaani 3 netflix avalanche accident realme donald trump Delhi NCR connectivity Donald Trump Iran remarks AI boyfriend Jianguo Allahabad Asli Dhurandhar AB devilliers American currency redesign
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
FBI director JioHotstar CM meeting India Mardaani 3 netflix avalanche accident realme donald trump Delhi NCR connectivity Donald Trump Iran remarks AI boyfriend Jianguo Allahabad Asli Dhurandhar AB devilliers American currency redesign FBI director JioHotstar CM meeting India Mardaani 3 netflix avalanche accident realme donald trump Delhi NCR connectivity Donald Trump Iran remarks AI boyfriend Jianguo Allahabad Asli Dhurandhar AB devilliers American currency redesign FBI director JioHotstar CM meeting India Mardaani 3 netflix avalanche accident realme donald trump Delhi NCR connectivity Donald Trump Iran remarks AI boyfriend Jianguo Allahabad Asli Dhurandhar AB devilliers American currency redesign FBI director JioHotstar CM meeting India Mardaani 3 netflix avalanche accident realme donald trump Delhi NCR connectivity Donald Trump Iran remarks AI boyfriend Jianguo Allahabad Asli Dhurandhar AB devilliers American currency redesign
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > PSL 2026: Babar Azam Gets Brutally Trolled After Missing Catch During Ad Shoot For Peshawar Zalmi- WATCH Viral Video

PSL 2026: Babar Azam Gets Brutally Trolled After Missing Catch During Ad Shoot For Peshawar Zalmi- WATCH Viral Video

Watch the viral video of Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam dropping a catch during a PSL 2026 ad shoot. Plus, Babar speaks on playing behind closed doors.

PSL 2026: Babar Azam Gets Brutally Trolled After Missing Catch During Ad Shoot For Peshawar Zalmi- WATCH Viral Video. Photo X Screengrab
PSL 2026: Babar Azam Gets Brutally Trolled After Missing Catch During Ad Shoot For Peshawar Zalmi- WATCH Viral Video. Photo X Screengrab

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: March 27, 2026 23:15:38 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PSL 2026: Babar Azam Gets Brutally Trolled After Missing Catch During Ad Shoot For Peshawar Zalmi- WATCH Viral Video

PSL 2026: Cricket fans are already familiar with Babar Azam’s flawless cover drive but one recent behind-the scenes video has revealed a softer side of the Asian cricket star. Just a day before Peshawar Zalmi start their journey in the 11th Pakistan Super League (PSL) edition, a video from a commercial shoot in Peshawar, featuring Babar, is going viral for all the wrong reasons.

In the clip, Babar dressed in the flashy new Zalmi yellow, drops regular catch while executing promo shoot. Despite the fact that they were in a controlled setting and likely had several takes, the image of one of the world’s finest cricketers dropping simple ball was sufficient to make the social media platforms explode. The vibe was very fast and also very divided. 

While the majority of fans took to X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram to troll their beloved “butterfingers” captain with memes, few were also very quick to the defense. Fans made the point that ad shoots, besides being simply tedious, can be so long that even the greatest athletes, not to mention Babar, lose focus when their is a camera rather than a stadium full of fans. 

You Might Be Interested In



The “Empty Stands” Reality

While the ad shoot provided some lighthearted banter, Babar Azam turned serious during the Captains’ press conference on the eve of the tournament. Due to the ongoing regional geopolitical tensions and a subsequent energy crisis, the Pakistan government has mandated strict austerity measures. This means PSL 11 will be played entirely behind closed doors, a move that strips the tournament of its famous electric atmosphere.

Babar admitted that the absence of the fans would be felt deeply by every player on the field.

“We will certainly miss the fans in the stadiums and I am sure they will also miss watching the action live. Wherever we play, we receive tremendous support and we will try to play an exciting brand of cricket to make our fans proud while they follow us on television and social media,” the Zalmi captain stated.

Focus on PSL 2026

Peshawar Zalmi enter this season with a point to prove. After a 2025 campaign marred by erratic bowling performances, the team has overhauled its pace department.

“Our bowling lacked consistency last season, but this time we have a strong bowling line-up. Our focus is on executing our plans well and delivering better results,” Babar explained.

Zalmi will begin their quest for the trophy on March 28, 2026, against the tournament’s newest franchise, the Rawalpindi Pindiz. While the stands will be silent, the digital world is already buzzing—thanks in no small part to a certain missed catch that has everyone talking.

Read More: IPL 2026: From Pat Cummins To Josh Hazlewood- 4 Players Set To Miss RCB vs SRH Match | In Pics

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: babar azamBabar Azam FieldingClosed DoorsCricket MemesCricket newsHBL PSL 11pakistan cricketPakistan Fuel CrisisPCBPeshawar ZalmiPeshawar Zalmi JerseyPSL 2026PSL Ad ShootRawalpindi Pindizviral video

RELATED News

Will Virat Kohli Win Orange Cap in IPL 2026? RCB Head Coach Puts Weight Behind Star Batter

PSL 2026: Naseem Shah vs. Maryam Nawaz! Political Storm Erupts Over ‘Queen at Lord’s’ Remark

RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Opener: What if Rain Gods Play Spoilsport in Bengaluru? DLS Rule Twist Explained

PSL 2026: ‘Best in the World’ — Haris Rauf Claims Lahore Qalandars Bowling Attack is Better Than International Teams

IPL 2026: Big Blow To RCB! Josh Hazlewood Ruled Out Of SRH Match, Confirms Coach Andy Flower

LATEST NEWS

PSL 2026: Babar Azam Gets Brutally Trolled After Missing Catch During Ad Shoot For Peshawar Zalmi- WATCH Viral Video

LPG Crisis: Where Does India’s Cooking Gas Come From And Is There A Risk Of Shortage; Everything Explained

No Woman CM Face In South Politics Yet Again: How Male-Dominated Power Dynamics In Kerala, Tamil Nadu And Puducherry Resist Female Leadership? | Exclusive

Viral Ram Navami Video: Woman Highlights Kanjak Food Waste; Shocked And Angry Netizen Reacts, ‘How Many Know Why Kanya Pujan Is Done?’

Kash Patel ‘Sniffing And Smoking Cigars’: Iranian-Linked Hackers Claim Breach Of FBI Director’s Personal Email, Leak Years Of Private Photos And Documents Online

Vijay Sethupathi’s Muthu Engira Kaattaan Now Streaming On JioHotstar: Is The Mind-Blowing Crime Thriller Web Series Living Up To The Hype?

PM Modi Calls High-Level CM Meet On West Asia Crisis, Nationwide Preparedness And Global Fallout Under Focus

Mardaani 3 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Rani Mukerji’s Return as Fearless Cop in Action-Packed Thriller Online After Theatrical Run

Watch: Massive Avalanche Hits Zojila Pass On Srinagar-Leh Highway, Six Killed, Five Rescued From Vehicles Buried In Snow

Realme 16 5G Price In India Expected At Rs 17,999–19,999 Ahead Of April 2 Launch- Will It Redefine Budget Smartphones?

PSL 2026: Babar Azam Gets Brutally Trolled After Missing Catch During Ad Shoot For Peshawar Zalmi- WATCH Viral Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PSL 2026: Babar Azam Gets Brutally Trolled After Missing Catch During Ad Shoot For Peshawar Zalmi- WATCH Viral Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PSL 2026: Babar Azam Gets Brutally Trolled After Missing Catch During Ad Shoot For Peshawar Zalmi- WATCH Viral Video
PSL 2026: Babar Azam Gets Brutally Trolled After Missing Catch During Ad Shoot For Peshawar Zalmi- WATCH Viral Video
PSL 2026: Babar Azam Gets Brutally Trolled After Missing Catch During Ad Shoot For Peshawar Zalmi- WATCH Viral Video
PSL 2026: Babar Azam Gets Brutally Trolled After Missing Catch During Ad Shoot For Peshawar Zalmi- WATCH Viral Video

QUICK LINKS