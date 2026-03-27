PSL 2026: Babar Azam Gets Brutally Trolled After Missing Catch During Ad Shoot For Peshawar Zalmi- WATCH Viral Video

PSL 2026: Cricket fans are already familiar with Babar Azam’s flawless cover drive but one recent behind-the scenes video has revealed a softer side of the Asian cricket star. Just a day before Peshawar Zalmi start their journey in the 11th Pakistan Super League (PSL) edition, a video from a commercial shoot in Peshawar, featuring Babar, is going viral for all the wrong reasons.

In the clip, Babar dressed in the flashy new Zalmi yellow, drops a regular catch while executing a promo shoot. Despite the fact that they were in a controlled setting and likely had several takes, the image of one of the world’s finest cricketers dropping a simple ball was sufficient to make the social media platforms explode. The vibe was very fast and also very divided.

While the majority of fans took to X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram to troll their beloved “butterfingers” captain with memes, few were also very quick to the defense. Fans made the point that ad shoots, besides being simply tedious, can be so long that even the greatest athletes, not to mention Babar, lose focus when their is a camera rather than a stadium full of fans.

Ling Babar Azam is not even able to catch ball in ad shoot with cushion in place & when he knows exactly about the pace & placement of ball😂😭

pic.twitter.com/ivd9KXqewc — Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) March 27, 2026







The “Empty Stands” Reality

While the ad shoot provided some lighthearted banter, Babar Azam turned serious during the Captains’ press conference on the eve of the tournament. Due to the ongoing regional geopolitical tensions and a subsequent energy crisis, the Pakistan government has mandated strict austerity measures. This means PSL 11 will be played entirely behind closed doors, a move that strips the tournament of its famous electric atmosphere.

Babar admitted that the absence of the fans would be felt deeply by every player on the field.

“We will certainly miss the fans in the stadiums and I am sure they will also miss watching the action live. Wherever we play, we receive tremendous support and we will try to play an exciting brand of cricket to make our fans proud while they follow us on television and social media,” the Zalmi captain stated.

Focus on PSL 2026

Peshawar Zalmi enter this season with a point to prove. After a 2025 campaign marred by erratic bowling performances, the team has overhauled its pace department.

“Our bowling lacked consistency last season, but this time we have a strong bowling line-up. Our focus is on executing our plans well and delivering better results,” Babar explained.

Zalmi will begin their quest for the trophy on March 28, 2026, against the tournament’s newest franchise, the Rawalpindi Pindiz. While the stands will be silent, the digital world is already buzzing—thanks in no small part to a certain missed catch that has everyone talking.

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