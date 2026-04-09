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Home > Sports News > PSL 2026 | “Let’s End It Here”: Babar Azam Shuts Down Reporter Over Virat Kohli ‘Finishing’ Comparison After Peshawar Zalmi’s Narrow Win | Video

PSL 2026 | “Let’s End It Here”: Babar Azam Shuts Down Reporter Over Virat Kohli ‘Finishing’ Comparison After Peshawar Zalmi’s Narrow Win | Video

Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Highlights: Following Peshawar Zalmi’s win over Hyderabad Kingsmen on April 8, 2026, Babar Azam lost his cool at a reporter who compared his finishing ability to Virat Kohli's. Babar insisted he has finished many games before shutting down the conference.

Babar Azam and Virat Kohli (X, BCCI)
Babar Azam and Virat Kohli (X, BCCI)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: April 9, 2026 08:58:32 IST

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PSL 2026 | “Let’s End It Here”: Babar Azam Shuts Down Reporter Over Virat Kohli ‘Finishing’ Comparison After Peshawar Zalmi’s Narrow Win | Video

PSL 2026: Star Pakistan batter Babar Azam remained the top scorer for Peshawar Zalmi as the team secured a last-ball win against Hyderabad Kingmen at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday. Babar, who anchored Peshawar’s innings during the 146-run chase with his 37-ball 43, failed to hit the winning run as he got before finishing the game. On the other hand, Iftikhar Ahmed was adjudged ‘player of the match’ for his all-round performance.

Babar attended the press conference post-match as a reporter put him on the spot after with an uncomfortable question involving Indian talisman Virat Kohli.

The reporter was unhinged about his comparison of Babar with Kohli, as he questioned the ability of the Peshawar Zalmi captain to finish matches in the past.   

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Let’s End It Here: Babar Azam

Even before the reporter could complete the question, Babar interrupted and said “lets end it here.”

However, right before he concluded, he hit at the reporter, stating: “It’s your misconception that I have not finished matches. I’ve actually finished many.” Check out the video here:



Although Babar’s reaction was calm, there was a sense of uneasiness in his voice when he answered the question.

Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam 

Babar is often dubbed as one of the top batters from Pakistan. Nonetheless, his performance, especially in T20 matches, has drawn significant criticism, prompting questions regarding his strike-rate and intent.

This season, he has participated in two matches and accumulated 82 runs with a strike rate of 126.15. In those two games, Babar has struck 10 fours and only one six.

Kohli, in contrast, no longer takes part in Tests and T20Is but remains active with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL. Kohli has scored a total of 97 runs in two matches this season, with his highest score being an unbeaten 69. Kohli, known as a master of chases, delivered an unbeaten innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), recently RCB’s innings in completing a remarkable 202-run target in only 15.4 overs.

Kohli has maintained his impeccable strike-rate of 173.21 in two games so far as he aims to sustain that level of intensity as RCB protects the title for the first time in the league’s 19-year history.

Also Read: IPL 2026, DC vs GT: Top Knocks From KL Rahul, David Miller in Vain as Gujarat Titans Beat Delhi Capitals by 1 Run

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PSL 2026 | “Let’s End It Here”: Babar Azam Shuts Down Reporter Over Virat Kohli ‘Finishing’ Comparison After Peshawar Zalmi’s Narrow Win | Video

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PSL 2026 | “Let’s End It Here”: Babar Azam Shuts Down Reporter Over Virat Kohli ‘Finishing’ Comparison After Peshawar Zalmi’s Narrow Win | Video
PSL 2026 | “Let’s End It Here”: Babar Azam Shuts Down Reporter Over Virat Kohli ‘Finishing’ Comparison After Peshawar Zalmi’s Narrow Win | Video
PSL 2026 | “Let’s End It Here”: Babar Azam Shuts Down Reporter Over Virat Kohli ‘Finishing’ Comparison After Peshawar Zalmi’s Narrow Win | Video
PSL 2026 | “Let’s End It Here”: Babar Azam Shuts Down Reporter Over Virat Kohli ‘Finishing’ Comparison After Peshawar Zalmi’s Narrow Win | Video

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