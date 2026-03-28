PSL 2026: Hasan Ali and Moeen Ali Power Karachi Kings to Thrilling 14-Run Win Over Quetta Gladiators

PSL 2026: The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore witnessed a classic PSL 2026 encounter as the Karachi Kings opened their campaign with a hard-fought 14-run victory over the Quetta Gladiators on March 27, Thursday. In a game that swung like a pendulum, it was the experienced duo of Hasan Ali and Moeen Ali who stood tall, ensuring the Kings successfully defended their total of 181.

The Moeen Ali Show

Choosing to set a target, Karachi Kings relied on a balanced batting effort. After the early loss of Muhammad Waseem, David Warner (35) and Salman Ali Agha (22) provided the initial spark, particularly targeting Alzarri Joseph and Ahmed Daniyal. However, the innings truly found its backbone when Moeen Ali walked to the crease with the score at 100-4.

In his first HBL PSL appearance since 2020, Moeen showcased why he remains a global T20 threat. His unbeaten 48 off 29 balls, laced with four boundaries and three towering sixes, acted as the glue for the middle order. Despite Ahmed Daniyal’s impressive three-wicket haul for the Gladiators, Moeen’s late-inning cameos with Khushdil Shah and Hasan Ali pushed the Kings to a formidable 181-7.

Shamyl’s Blazing Debut

Quetta’s chase began with the kind of ferocity that usually spells doom for the bowling side. Debutant Shamyl Hussain played an innings for the ages, ransacking a 21-ball half-century. Alongside Saud Shakeel (33), Shamyl propelled Quetta to 79 runs in just over seven overs. At that stage, the Gladiators seemed to be cruising toward an easy win.

However, the introduction of spin changed the complexion of the game. Adam Zampa and Salman Ali Agha applied the brakes, with Salman eventually removing the dangerous Shamyl for a 24-ball 52. Once the opening stand was broken, the Kings’ disciplined bowling began to squeeze the life out of the chase.

Hasan Ali: The Record Breaker

While Moeen Ali earned the Player of the Match for his all-round contribution—including a tidy spell of 1-26—it was Hasan Ali who provided the knockout punch. With Quetta needing 35 off the final two overs, Hasan produced a masterclass in death bowling. He dismantled the lower order, picking up the vital wickets of Rilee Rossouw, Hasan Nawaz, Tom Curran, and Ahmed Daniyal.

His figures of 4-27 not only sealed the game but also took his HBL PSL wicket tally to 129, moving him past Shaheen Shah Afridi into second place on the all-time list. Despite a late 25-run blitz from Ben McDermott, the target proved too steep, leaving Quetta 14 runs short. For Karachi, it is a perfect start to the 11th edition, while Quetta will look to address their middle-order stutter before their next outing.

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