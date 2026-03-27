PSL 2026: Lahore Qalandars Begin Title Defense With 69-Run Commanding Victory Over Hyderabad Kingsmen

PSL 2026: Lahore Qalandars began their PSL 2026 journey in an unstoppable manner, completely outplaying the Hyderabad Kingsmen, who are new to the league, by a huge margin of 69 runs on Thursday, March 26. The first match of the tournament not only showcased the Qalandars’ overall strength – both with the bat and ball – but also indicated their readiness for title defence as they are the reigning champions from last season.

After a low-key opening ceremony, the hosts decided to bat first and they went on to get Hyderabad on the back foot early on. Fakhar Zaman was the main scorer for the side as he carved out a classy fifty, while Mohammad Naeem contributed his bit along with other tiny but effective cameos. The pair accumulated 84 runs together from just 50 deliveries giving the innings a good shape before the leg spinner Hassan Khan managed to break through and took wickets.

In fact, during the middle overs, the Kingsmen slowed things down while the Qalandars lost 4 wickets and managed to add only 47 runs in 7 overs. Then Haseebullah Khan and Sikandar Raza brought the innings back to life with a quick 45-run stand in the last overs. As a result, Lahore was able to set a good target of 199 runs. Afridi finished the innings with the aggressive style of batting as he got 2 huge sixes in the last balls from the bowler Mohammad Ali.

Chasing 200, the Hyderabad Kingsmen struggled to cope with the Qalandars’ disciplined bowling attack. Shaheen Afridi and Ubaid Shah struck early, removing Usman Khan and Saim Ayub within the first four overs. The middle order failed to provide stability as Sikandar Raza and Haris Rauf dismantled the batting line-up, leaving captain Marnus Labuschagne’s 26 as the highest score for Hyderabad.

Kingsmen’s innings fell apart with the help of two key run outs, highlighting their lack of experience in such a big cricket match. The Qalandars’ bowlers displayed a mix of skills and accuracy, making sure that the newbies didn’t have any realistic chance of defeating the target.

This overwhelming victory strengthens Lahore’s image as a very strong team not only in the Pakistan Super League but also provides a clear indication to the other teams that the Qalandars are one of the major favorites to take the title for the fourth time in five years.

For Hyderabad Kingsmen, it was a sobering debut. While there were flashes of resistance, they were ultimately overpowered by a side that combined experience, firepower, and tactical nous. As the season unfolds, both teams will look to build on lessons from this opening fixture, but for now, Lahore Qalandars have made a statement that cannot be ignored.