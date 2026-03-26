PSL 2026: Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen— Will Rain Play Spoilsport in Pakistan Super League Opener? Lahore Weather Forecast, Pitch Report And Probable XIs

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 is set to commence today (March 26) in Lahore. The first encounter will be played between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen at Gaddafi Stadium. The schedule of the PSL 2026 was revised by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) earlier.

Shaheen Shah Afridi will lead Lahore Qalandars in their title defence. Qalandars, who have played in the final of four of the last six PSL editions, are paired with arch rivals Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi. Each team in their set will play the other twice and face teams out of this set once.

The other set of four teams is Hyderabad Kingsmen, Multan Sultans, Islamabad United and Rawalpindiz. In this format each team will play 10 matches after which a Qualifier followed by two eliminators will decide the finalists for the HBL PSL 11.

Here we Take a Look at Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Probable Playing XIs.

Pitch Report

The track in Lahore is likely to favour the batters and some high-scoring encounter is on the cards to kickstart the tournament. An average score of around 180 in the first innings would be safe. Talking about the assistance for bowlers, pacers might get a bit of edge.

Weather Report

Weather during the match time in Lahore, will be clean. The temperature is expected to be around 18°C on the match day with 21% humidity and 12.8 km/h wind speed. The visibility is 10 KM. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.

Probable Playing XI

Lahore Qalandars: FK Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Sikandar Raza, Hussain Talat, Dunith Wellalage, S Afridi (C), Haris Rauf, Mustafizur Rahman, Usama Mir

Hyderabad Kingsmen: Sharjeel Khan, Saim Ayub, Maaz Sadaqat, Marnus Labuschagne (C), Usman Khan (wk), Hassan Khan, Irfan Khan, Riley Meredith, M Theekshana, Mohammad Ali, Akif Javed

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