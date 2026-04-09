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Home > Sports News > PSL 2026 LHQ vs ISU: Shadab Khan’s ‘Catch of the Tournament’ Goes Viral as Islamabad United Thrash Lahore Qalandars | Watch Video

PSL 2026 LHQ vs ISU: Shadab Khan’s ‘Catch of the Tournament’ Goes Viral as Islamabad United Thrash Lahore Qalandars | Watch Video

PSL 2026 LHQ vs ISU: Watch Shadab Khan’s incredible diving catch to dismiss Abdullah Shafique in the Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United clash. Chris Green won the Player of the Match award as Islamabad United thrashed Lahore Qalandars by 9 wickets to clinch second spot in the PSL 2026 points table.

Shadab Khan (X)
Shadab Khan (X)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Last updated: April 9, 2026 19:17:50 IST

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PSL 2026 LHQ vs ISU: Shadab Khan’s ‘Catch of the Tournament’ Goes Viral as Islamabad United Thrash Lahore Qalandars | Watch Video

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United: After dishing out an incredible bowling performance, Islamabad United were as clinical as they could be in a 101-run chase, inflicting a 9-wicket win over Lahore Qalandars in the first PSL double header on Thursday (April 9). Chris Green was adjudged the ‘player of the match’ award for his three wickets in his four-over spell against Lahore Qalandars.

Green was well supported by captain Shadab Khan, who gave away 18 runs in his two-over spell as he removed Lahore’s Rubin Hermann and Asif Ali to dent their batting line-up. In other contributions, Shadab pulled off a blinder of a catch to get rid of Abdullah Shafique. Shadab, who was fielding at mid-off, flew to his right to take the catch. See the video here:

Islamabad United 104 for 1 (Conway 59*, Faiq 34*, Shaheen 1-22) beat Lahore Qalandars 100 all out (Raza 25, Green 3-19, Imad 2-13, Gleeson 2-13) by nine wickets

More to follow…

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Tags: Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad UnitedLHQ vs ISUPSLPSL 2026

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PSL 2026 LHQ vs ISU: Shadab Khan’s ‘Catch of the Tournament’ Goes Viral as Islamabad United Thrash Lahore Qalandars | Watch Video

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PSL 2026 LHQ vs ISU: Shadab Khan’s ‘Catch of the Tournament’ Goes Viral as Islamabad United Thrash Lahore Qalandars | Watch Video

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PSL 2026 LHQ vs ISU: Shadab Khan’s ‘Catch of the Tournament’ Goes Viral as Islamabad United Thrash Lahore Qalandars | Watch Video
PSL 2026 LHQ vs ISU: Shadab Khan’s ‘Catch of the Tournament’ Goes Viral as Islamabad United Thrash Lahore Qalandars | Watch Video
PSL 2026 LHQ vs ISU: Shadab Khan’s ‘Catch of the Tournament’ Goes Viral as Islamabad United Thrash Lahore Qalandars | Watch Video
PSL 2026 LHQ vs ISU: Shadab Khan’s ‘Catch of the Tournament’ Goes Viral as Islamabad United Thrash Lahore Qalandars | Watch Video

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