PSL 2026 LHQ vs ISU: Shadab Khan’s ‘Catch of the Tournament’ Goes Viral as Islamabad United Thrash Lahore Qalandars | Watch Video

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United: After dishing out an incredible bowling performance, Islamabad United were as clinical as they could be in a 101-run chase, inflicting a 9-wicket win over Lahore Qalandars in the first PSL double header on Thursday (April 9). Chris Green was adjudged the ‘player of the match’ award for his three wickets in his four-over spell against Lahore Qalandars.
Green was well supported by captain Shadab Khan, who gave away 18 runs in his two-over spell as he removed Lahore’s Rubin Hermann and Asif Ali to dent their batting line-up. In other contributions, Shadab pulled off a blinder of a catch to get rid of Abdullah Shafique. Shadab, who was fielding at mid-off, flew to his right to take the catch. See the video here:
SUPERMAN ARRIVED IN PSL 2026..!!! 🦸♂️
– Shadab Khan with a crazy catch. 🔥🥶 pic.twitter.com/ohPHvxM5X5
— Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) April 9, 2026
Islamabad United 104 for 1 (Conway 59*, Faiq 34*, Shaheen 1-22) beat Lahore Qalandars 100 all out (Raza 25, Green 3-19, Imad 2-13, Gleeson 2-13) by nine wickets
More to follow…
Vishal Pushkar is a Chief Sub-Editor with NewsX and has been associated with the company since March 2026. He has been working as a journalist since 2021. His experience includes working with Zee Media, Amazon and Dainik Jagran. Vishal holds a BA (English Honours) degree from Shyam Lal College, University of Delhi and a Post-Graduate Diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi. Vishal has completed a beginner’s course in the German language as well.