PSL 2026 Live Streaming: Where to Watch Pakistan Super League Matches Live, TV Channels And OTT App Details

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 is all set to begin on March 26 and will run till May 3 in Lahore and Karachi. The

local and international broadcasters have been named by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). A total of 44 matches will be spread across Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium and Karachi’s National Bank Stadium during PSL 2026.

The 11th edition of the tournament will be live for the first time on ESPN in Australia and New Zealand, on T Sports and Tapmad in Bangladesh and on Cricbuzz, Switch TV, Cricbuzz TV on ELIFE and STARZPLAY in Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Fans in Sri Lanka will be able to catch the live action on Tapmad and Dialog TV while the competition will be live on Tapmad in Nepal.

ARY Digital (Sky 748 and Glass 724) and ARY Plus will broadcast and live-stream the PSL 11 in the United Kingdom, while fans from United States of America and Canada can tune in to Willow TV, Willow Sports and Willow by Cricbuzz to watch the PSL matches. Tapmad will also live-stream the action in Rest of the World.

Millions of fans in Pakistan will be able to catch the thrilling PSL 11 action on Pakistan Television (PTV), A Sports, Geo Super and Ten Sports on their televisions. Live-streaming of the highly anticipated edition of PSL will be available on Tapmad, Tamasha and Myco for the fans.

Revised Schedule Announced For PSL 2026

A revised schedule has been announced by PCB for PSL 2026 after austerity measures have been adopted in consultation with the Government of Pakistan. In the updated schedule 44 matches will be taking place in a space of 39 days with Lahore and Karachi each hosting 22 matches. The opening match between Hyderabad Kingsmen and Lahore Qalandars remains intact, while Lahore will also see Eliminator 1, 2 and the final. Qualifier will be played in Karachi.

There was an estimation that an average of 30,000 spectators and associated support staff will be travelling daily for over more than a month would place significant strain on energy resources. By limiting the tournament to two cities, PSL is also reducing the extensive operational arrangements including transport, and utility overheads that a six-city event demands.

Also Read: Jason Gillespie Snubs PSL 2026 ‘Welcome Video’, Calls it ‘Stupid’ — Awkward Scenes at Hyderabad Kingsmen Arrival | WATCH

