PSL 2026: Mohammad Rizwan Trolled For Dressing Room Speech After Rawalpindiz’s Fourth Straight Loss

Rawalpindiz captain and Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan has been facing backlash on social media for the speech he gave in the dressing room after the side lost fourth match on the trot in PSL 2026.

“Hopefully the luck changes in Karachi and the conditions will change, also our planning will change. It happens in franchise cricket – if you make a change, you need to make 2-3 changes. Have to look at the foreigners as well and also you have to play the Emerging players. We try and go with a balanced side. The toss has not gone in favor in the last 3-4 matches, early on the ball is gripping. That’s why there’s a margin of 10-20 runs and the results have not gone our way,” Rizwan said after the seven-wicket loss.

Look at Sam billing face 😂

Shaberaati k sath phass gya🤣 pic.twitter.com/0XWpUthf1U — Iqra (@Iqra87685226) April 7, 2026

How has Been Rawalpindiz Performance so Far?

The Rawalpindiz are presently sitting at the 7th spot in the points table after losing all the four matches that they have played. The side is yet to open the account in the Pakistan Super League’s new season. Despite being able to put runs on the board, the side has been losing the matches as the bowers have failed to deliver.

How Did Rawalpindiz Perform in last Match?

The Rawalpindiz played Multan Sultans in the last match in Lahore. Riding on an unbeaten fifty from Sam Billings and Dian Forrester’s 24 off 11, the side posted 182/8 in 20 overs. But the target was gun down Multan team by 7 wickets and within 17 overs.

Sahibzada Farhan smashed 68 off 38 while Josh Phillippe hit 56 off 30. Shan Masood chipped in with an unbeaten 27 off 15 and captain Ashton Turner scored 26* off 10.

“Yeah we are having fun, there’s a lot of smiles around the changeroom as you can see, more importantly we are playing good cricket. Whilst we strive for perfect games, we know that there’s a little bit that we can improve on, particularly with our bowling again, albeit really tough bowling conditions. Our batting is going beautifully but we will take some time now. We have got a bit of a break and we will reflect on what has been a great first half of the campaign. Take the learnings from it and be prepared for what Karachi is going to offer,” Multan captain Turner said after the match.

Rawalpindiz are scheduled to play Quetta Gladiators in the next fixture slated to take place on April 10 in Karachi. They will then play Hyderabad Kingsmen, Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans, Islamabad United and Hyderabad Kingsmen in the next league matches.

What is Rawalpindiz Squad?

Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Yasir Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Fazal, Sam Billings, Daryl Mitchell, Dian Forrester, Mohammad Amir Khan, Rishad Hossain, Jalat Khan, Mohammad Amir, Cole McConchie, Naseem Shah, Usman Khawaja, Amad Butt, Asif Afridi, Saad Masood, Shahzaib Khan, Fawad Ali, Razaullah

Also Read: RR vs MI IPL 2026: ‘Fascinating to See a 16-Year-Old Boy Play Like That’ — Hardik Pandya Lavishes Praise on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi | WATCH

