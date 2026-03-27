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Home > Sports News > PSL 2026: Naseem Shah vs. Maryam Nawaz! Political Storm Erupts Over ‘Queen at Lord’s’ Remark

PSL 2026: Naseem Shah vs. Maryam Nawaz! Political Storm Erupts Over ‘Queen at Lord’s’ Remark

Tensions flare in PSL 2026 as Naseem Shah's account hits out at Maryam Nawaz over VIP access. Plus, a bizarre jersey dye issue turns the match ball pink!

PSL 2026: Naseem Shah vs. Maryam Nawaz! Political Storm Erupts Over ‘Queen at Lord’s’ Remark. Photo: X
PSL 2026: Naseem Shah vs. Maryam Nawaz! Political Storm Erupts Over ‘Queen at Lord’s’ Remark. Photo: X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: March 27, 2026 21:42:01 IST

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PSL 2026: Naseem Shah vs. Maryam Nawaz! Political Storm Erupts Over ‘Queen at Lord’s’ Remark

PSL 2026: The 2026 season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) was expected to be a cricket fiesta but the first couple of days got dominated by political controversies and also a very shameful failure of the equipment. Even though Lahore Qalandars handily defeated Hyderabad Kingsmen by 69 runs on March 26, the saying of the day in the stadium turned out to be the clash between the fast bowler star Naseem Shah and politician Maryam Nawaz.

The VIP Controversy

Ironically, the very first day of the tournament was negatively affected. Pakistan, which is going through a very critical fuel crisis as a result of the West Asia conflict, had to play the game with no audience. While the common fans were not allowed in the stadium as measure of resource conservation, the VIP boxes remained quite full. Maryam Nawaz, the former Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, was invited as the chief guest and was warmly received by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

Immediately, the image of the scene gave rise to a storm of protest. The post from Naseem Shah’s official handle got instantly viral, asking in very sarcastic tone why Nawaz was being treated like a queen at Lord’s. Besides the political angle of the post which literally set social media on fire, it was deleted without any notice. 

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Maryam Nawaz’s party, the PML-N, was quick to retaliate with a scathing social media post of their own: “Why is she treated like a queen at Lord’s because she is a symbol of resilience and courage.” Fans immediately interpreted this as a direct hit at Shah, with many speculating on the potential long-term impact on his international career.

Damage Control and ‘Death Stares’

As the backlash intensified, Naseem Shah moved to distance himself from the controversy, claiming his account had been hacked. While the post is gone, the “death stare” narrative has taken over. An old, unrelated clip of Shah shaking hands with Mohsin Naqvi with a serious expression has resurfaced, rebranded by netizens as a sign of his defiance against the establishment. Despite the lack of concrete evidence that Shah authored the original tweet, the PR damage remains significant.

The ‘Pink Ball’ PR Disaster

If the political drama wasn’t enough, the match itself took a surreal turn. In a bizarre scene that quickly became a “meme fest,” the white cricket ball unexpectedly turned pink mid-game. The culprit? Poor-quality kits.

As Hyderabad Kingsmen players rubbed the ball on their maroon and dark-red trousers to maintain the shine, the dye from the fabric transferred onto the leather. The quality of the equipment was so poor that the ball had to be changed. Even Hyderabad captain Marnus Labuschagne expressed his disbelief, stating he had never seen anything like it and “initially thought the ball looked red.”

What was supposed to be a premier global league has started as a logistical and professional nightmare. Between the VIP-only access and the “pink ball” equipment failure, PSL 2026 has a mountain to climb to win back the narrative. 

Read More: RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Opener: What if Rain Gods Play Spoilsport in Bengaluru? DLS Rule Twist Explained

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Tags: Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Lahore QalandarsMarnus Labuschagne Pink BallPCB Chairman Mohsin NaqviPSL 2026 Opening Ceremony

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PSL 2026: Naseem Shah vs. Maryam Nawaz! Political Storm Erupts Over ‘Queen at Lord’s’ Remark

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PSL 2026: Naseem Shah vs. Maryam Nawaz! Political Storm Erupts Over ‘Queen at Lord’s’ Remark

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PSL 2026: Naseem Shah vs. Maryam Nawaz! Political Storm Erupts Over ‘Queen at Lord’s’ Remark
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PSL 2026: Naseem Shah vs. Maryam Nawaz! Political Storm Erupts Over ‘Queen at Lord’s’ Remark
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