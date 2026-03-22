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Home > Sports News > PSL 2026: No Fans! Matches to Take Place Behind Closed Doors As West-Asia Tensions Force PCB To Take Big Decision

PSL 2026: No Fans! Matches to Take Place Behind Closed Doors As West-Asia Tensions Force PCB To Take Big Decision

The PSL 2026 will be held in Lahore and Karachi behind closed doors due to the West Asia crisis, with the opening ceremony cancelled, player withdrawals addressed, and revenue losses compensated.

PSL (Image Credits:X)
PSL (Image Credits:X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 22, 2026 16:30:31 IST

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PSL 2026: No Fans! Matches to Take Place Behind Closed Doors As West-Asia Tensions Force PCB To Take Big Decision

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 will take place without fans because of the ongoing West Asia conflict. Plus, the event has been scaled down from six locations to just two – Lahore and Karachi. Now, the opening event, set for Lahore, has been called off.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said that whether matches can include crowds later depends on how the situation in Iran unfolds. Perhaps it ends in 10 days, perhaps 15, he noted. The crisis has hurt safety measures and caused a global oil shortage that has harmed Pakistan. Disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz led the government to limit travel, shut down schools, add extra days to Eid, and push for remote work. We can’t ask people to stay home and then let 30,000 fans come every day, Naqvi explained, saying this is why stadiums will stay empty.

The PCB will pay franchise owners for lost income and refund all tickets already bought. And the cities that won’t host matches, mostly Peshawar, which was supposed to play on 28 March, felt bad about it. Naqvi told fans the league will go to more places next year.

PCB may Take Action Against Players who are leaving PSL

The thing is, the tournament is struggling with players leaving because of IPL conflicts. Blessing Muzarabani and Dasun Shanaka pulled out after getting IPL contracts. Gudakesh Motie, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Ottneil Baartman, and Spencer Johnson also stepped away, citing personal reasons. Naqvi said the PCB will take strong legal action against any player breaking rules, just like they did last year with Corbin Bosch, who got a one-year ban.

Even with these problems, Naqvi pointed out that the PSL can’t be delayed because there’s no other time slot in the cricket schedule. He noted that even though IPL pulls some talent, the league still finds excellent replacements for each team. PSL 2026 starts on 26 March and ends on 3 May. That keeps the original plan in place despite big issues caused by regional disputes and worldwide events.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals Set To Sign Dasun Shanaka As Sam Curran’s Replacement In Upcoming Edition | Report

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Tags: Mohsin NaqviPCBPSLPSL 2026

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PSL 2026: No Fans! Matches to Take Place Behind Closed Doors As West-Asia Tensions Force PCB To Take Big Decision

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PSL 2026: No Fans! Matches to Take Place Behind Closed Doors As West-Asia Tensions Force PCB To Take Big Decision
PSL 2026: No Fans! Matches to Take Place Behind Closed Doors As West-Asia Tensions Force PCB To Take Big Decision
PSL 2026: No Fans! Matches to Take Place Behind Closed Doors As West-Asia Tensions Force PCB To Take Big Decision
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